ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

American Pie Franchise Getting a New Streaming Home

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 1999, the raunchy and hilarious kicked off a brand new era of high school comedy film, and went on to become a behemoth of a franchise for more than two decades. There were several spinoff, straight-to-DVD movies with the American Pie name, but the core franchise has remained a...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Hulu's New Movies and TV Shows Coming in July

Summer movies are still a thing, they're just in different places now. Skip the cineplex and stick with Hulu, because Hulu has a bunch of new movies (and shows) coming this July. First up is the Hulu original action-comedy The Princess (July 1), starring Joey King as a medieval princess who decides to literally fight her way out of an arranged marriage to a total jerk. Later in the month is the eye-opening Hulu original documentary Aftershock (July 19), which looks at the disproportionate mortality rate among Black women after childbirth. There's also Johnny Depp's Minamata, The Bob's Burgers Movie, the horror film The Cursed, Zac Efron's Gold, the Irish horror film You Are Not My Mother, and the suspenseful British thriller All My Friends Hate Me. And that doesn't include all the usual licensed films coming at the top of the month.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marley
Person
Robin
People

Hallmark Channel's 2022 Christmas in July Slate Features 3 All-New Movies

Thanks to the Hallmark Channel, Christmas has come a bit earlier this year!. On Wednesday, Crown Media Family Networks announced its annual "Christmas in July" programming event is returning to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The weeklong event, running June 24–July 30, will air holiday-themed movies around the clock. For...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 24)

Believe it or not, the weekend is already upon us. That means a couple days of well-earned relaxation for some, an exciting time to be out and about for others, and brand new streaming content for everyone. The arrival of the weekend is bringing new movies and TV shows to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video, giving streaming subscribers plenty to sit down and enjoy over the next couple of days.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Wedding#American Reunion#Peaock#Batman Robin
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Poster Pitches the Anime's Best Movie

Spy x Family is the hit of the spring season, continuing into the summer season of 2022 as it wraps its first cours following the twelfth episode that focused on the Forger Family. While each of the members of the Forger Clan are harboring their own secret, Loid's hidden life as a master spy was reflected in an in-universe series known as "Bondman", with one fan artist recreating the spy series in a new movie poster that shifts the aesthetics of many of the main characters of the anime adaptation that spawned from the mind of creator Tatsuya Endo.
COMICS
ScreenCrush

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back

Nearly 30 years after the original film came and went quickly in theaters, the world is finally getting a Hocus Pocus 2. Even though the original movie was not a hit upon its first release, its tale of witches and magic became a Halloween staple on cable. It’s amazing what forcing a generation to watch something over and over again will do.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies Coming in July

The new Amazon Prime Video shows and movies in July cover pretty much the whole spectrum of entertainment, from militaristic revenge thrillers to progressive teen high school rom-coms. Get your Fourth of July decorations out a few days early for The Terminal List (July 1), a Navy SEAL thriller starring Chris Pratt as a man on a mission to avenge his fallen squadmates. Later in the month is Billy Porter's Anything's Possible (July 22), a high school romantic comedy with an overdue twist: a trans girl as the object of affection. The big movie release of the month is House of Gucci, which starts streaming on July 2. Amazon's free streaming service Freevee gets Bones at the top of the month.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Disney+ Series ‘American Born Chinese’ Casts ‘Hacks’ Breakout Poppy Liu (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Poppy Liu has been cast in a guest star role in the upcoming Disney+ series “American Born Chinese,” Variety has learned exclusively. Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, the series follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang), a teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When Jin meets foreign exchange student Wei-Chen (Jim Liu) on the first day of school, their worlds collide as Jin becomes entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. Identity, culture and family are themes throughout. The cast also includes Michelle...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Bond: Next Version Will Be "Reinvention" Of Character

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli says the next installment in the franchise will be a "reinvention" of the character. Deadline managed to interview the producer outside of an event honoring her work in the arts. Broccoli explained that the next James Bond is two years or more away from filming. Fans might take that news either really well or be frustrated by such an admission. However, the 007 team is trying to get all their ducks in a row after No Time To Die. Daniel Craig isn't walking through that door again. So, there will have to be some fresh blood in the role, whoever that may end up being. As social media often does, the fans begun fancasting their picks for who should wear the tuxedo next. Some want to see them go with Tom Hiddleston, others would like Idris Elba to be given a shot. Tom Hardy and Holland have also come up. But, nothing is definite at this moment.
MOVIES
Popculture

Tim Allen Returns to TV for First Time Since 'Last Man Standing' Finale

The History Channel won the race to get Tim Allen back on television for the first time since the Last Man Standing finale aired. Allen reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn for a second History Channel show, More Power, featuring their Assembly Required co-host, April Wilkerson. The new show will premiere later this month, months before Disney+'s The Santa Clause series.
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

15 New TV Shows to Watch in July 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services are offering a lengthy slate of new TV shows in July 2022. The month is starting off strong with the release of the highly anticipated second half of “Stranger Things” season four, releasing two episodes that follow the cliffhanger of Eleven discovering Vecna’s origin story.More from WWDAriana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSPhotos of the Costumes in 'Becoming Elizabeth'Photos from 'The Terminal List' Premiere Another of the month’s anticipated releases is coming from HBO Max, which is releasing “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” a spin-off...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Jodie Foster To Star In Chilling HBO Detective Series

HBO is rolling out another dramatic series and this one is starring Jodie Foster as the lead investigator. True Detective: Night Country sees Foster as Detective Liz Danvers. So far, she is one of the few cast members officially announced and will also serve as a producer for this season of the crime series.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy