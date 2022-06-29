ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

How long does alcohol stay in your system? That depends on several factors.

By Liam Gravvat, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says two-thirds of adults in 2018 drank alcohol. How much obviously varies, but no one wants to end the day with a DUI because they mistakenly believed they were sober when that was not the case.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), an abundance of factors contributes to how long alcohol stays in your system. Misunderstanding these factors makes it difficult to tell whether you’re legally safe to be behind the wheel and can lead to tragic consequences.

Travel safely: Alcohol abuse: The drunkest city in every state

How long does alcohol stay in your system?

Healthline.com says how long alcohol stays in your system is dependent upon age, weight, whether you’ve eaten food recently, medications, liver disease and the time between drinks. One cup of beer may stay in one person’s system longer than it will for someone else with a different weight.

The ability to metabolize alcohol slows as you age , health.clevelandclinic.org says. Alcohol will have heightened effects on those with lower weights and smaller body sizes. If you’re drinking on an empty stomach, then the effects of alcohol may be enhanced. Different medications can have dangerous side effects when paired with alcohol. Any present liver conditions can harm your ability to handle alcohol and process it. Binge drinking in a short period will also increase the effects of alcohol, all according to health.clevelandclinic.org and healthline.com.

A shot of liquor is estimated to metabolize in an hour , a pint of beer in two, a glass of wine in three, and several drinks could take multiple hours, according to healthline.com.

The NIAAA estimates that one drink would be metabolized and out of your system after three hours , two drinks after slightly over four hours, three drinks by six hours and four drinks by seven. The NIAAA goes on to state that this is, again, dependent on the factors above.

As for driving, healthline.com advises: "The safest thing you can do is not get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIXw5_0gP2AFXC00
Drinking and driving concept. Car key and beer glass on a wooden pub counter background. Rawf8, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Educate yourself: Why it's still so hard not to drink

How much is too much?: Drinking tonight? Here's how much alcohol is too much - and how to avoid holiday binging

How long do tests detect alcohol?

The presence of alcohol can be detected through a urine test, breath test and even in your hair, says healthline.com. Alcohol can be measured through your urine within 12 to 48 hours or even 80, depending on how advanced the testing is. Breath tests, known as a breathalyzer, detect alcohol within 24 hours , according to healthline.com.

Health.clevelandclinic.org explains that alcohol can even be detected at the roots of your hair for 90 days after someone has stopped drinking. Healthline.com also says that alcohol can be identified in sweat and blood .

Dangers of pandemic drinking: Americans are using alcohol to cope with pandemic stress

How long do other substances stay in your system?

According to medicalnewstoday.com, first-time cannabis smokers may have weed detected in their system within three days , while regular smokers of three to four times a week may have the substance detected within five to seven days . Those who smoke cannabis daily can have it detected for up to 30 days .

WebMD.com says nicotine can be found in blood within one to three days, in saliva for up to four days, and in your hair for up to 12 months.

Are Juul products here to stay?: Report: Federal ban on popular Juul products forthcoming amid youth vaping concerns

Where and when was marijuana legalized?: In what states is weed legal? Here is the list.

Just curious?: We're here to help with life's everyday questions

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How long does alcohol stay in your system? That depends on several factors.

Comments / 1

Related
Gillian May

Alcohol Damages the Nervous System

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve been researching the effect of alcohol on the body as I feel that this is greatly misunderstood by the general public. In their defense, they are not given enough truthful health education by their doctors or healthcare professionals. I’m glad to know that some professionals will provide proper education, but sadly, this isn’t the norm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Nicotine#Food Drink#Beverages#Healthline Com
MedicineNet.com

Do Certain Foods Affect Your Thyroid?

Have you ever wondered what foods are bad for your thyroid? If you’re one of the 20 million Americans who have been diagnosed as having a thyroid condition, you might be concerned about how your diet affects your thyroid health. Most doctors and researchers would tell you that there's...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
HuffPost

If You're Doing This In Your Sleep, It's Time To See A Doctor

Stress. Anxiety. Noisy neighbors. Blanket-hogging partners. With the list of things that can disturb a person’s sleep being more of a scroll, it’s no wonder an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans are affected by sleep-related problems, according to the American Sleep Apnea Association. Included on that list...
MENTAL HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

“You should always sleep alone”, Doctor says couples shouldn’t sleep next to each other in the same bed if they want to get a good night’s sleep and it warns about the damaging effect sharing a bed can have on a person’s health

In a video, posted on his social media account, the doctor explains why couples should always sleep alone. The famous doctor says couples shouldn’t sleep next to each other in the same bed if they want to get a good night’s sleep. The medical professional also warns couples of the damaging effect sharing a bed can have on a person’s health. Couples, who have tried sleeping apart, told the doctor that it really did help their relationship survive. In the video, the doctor also explains that a lack of sleep can have a serious physical and psychological impact.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

515K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy