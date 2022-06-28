ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

It's All Just Noise

mtpr.org
 2 days ago

This episode contains some adult language and themes, and sexual references, which may be unsuitable for some listeners....

www.mtpr.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Daily Montanan

Trip to Italy exposed silly little secret

On the same day that the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public, his location. He was, his […] The post Trip to Italy exposed silly little secret appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
GQMagazine

Before He Was a Disco Icon, and Before the Carpenters, Sylvester Covered “Superstar”

Seven years before Sylvester exploded as the “Queen of Disco” with the hits “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “Dance (Disco Heat),” he was already fabulous. In March 1971, when he showed up in drag with entourage in tow at San Francisco’s Wally Heider Studios to record his first demo for A&M Records, “He was gorgeous," recalls Ben Sidran, the sessions’ producer. . "He was terrific, just funny. And in many ways, as far out as he was, he was pretty down to earth."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Climbing

Montana Has Granite The Size Of Half Dome. Why Don’t You Know About It?

Forrest Murter and I walked quietly past two dozen buildings, sagging and leaning, the remains of an old mining town deep in the heavily wooded mountains of Montana. I imagined people watching us from black windows where once there’d been glass. The smell of rotten wood and century-old tar swirled in a breeze that whispered through the lodgepole pines. A heap of metallic mining equipment sat rusting on the hillside, slowly surrendering back into the earth.
MONTANA STATE
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Songwriting For Beginners

Written By Katie Sanakai for Guitar Tricks and 30-Day Singer. Let’s say that you would like to explore songwriting and maybe you have some ideas for lyrics. What is the next step? Here are the things you need to know in order to jumpstart your songwriting. 1. A reference...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paul Marshall
The Guardian

‘An old strain of English magic had returned’: stars on why they fell in love with Kate Bush

Sharon Van Etten: ‘I hadn’t heard a melody that complex before’. I was a late bloomer when it came to hearing Kate’s music. As a teenager I had moved to Tennessee and tried to do college but ended up coming back home to my parents with my tail between my legs. The first adult friend I made after moving back was a painter’s assistant named Alison, and she played me Wuthering Heights on a car ride through New Jersey. I hadn’t heard a melody that complex and in that high range before – or a song as exploratory in production and arrangement. The music Kate Bush makes is pretty genre-defying. Hearing her talk about Emily Brontë’s novel was something I’d never heard before, either; inserting herself into a story that wasn’t her own. I had never listened to music in such a literary way.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Venom Prison’s Ash Gray and Ben Thomas serve up thunderous riffs and haunting cleans in this killer Pain of Oizys playthrough

The momentum built by Venom Prison in the past few years is sustained on their latest full-length, Erebos, a 10-track collection of powerhouse arrangements, electrifying guitar riffs and monolithic breakdowns. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for unlimited access. US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Vogue Magazine

As Roxy Music Gears Up For a Historic Reunion, Bryan Ferry Talks About Their Legacy—And Their Look

Almost exactly 50 years ago, Roxy Music’s landmark self-titled debut album was unleashed upon the world. An enthralling admixture of heady, brainy art rock and sexy, danceable glam rock, Roxy Music (and Roxy Music) would have a massive influence on everything from electronic music to punk rock, disco, New Wave, and a host of other genres, scenes, and subcultures. At the same time, their swooning, crooning singer Bryan Ferry became an almost instant icon of sartorial, bespoke cool before going on to a long solo career when the band split up after 1982’s Avalon. With Roxy Music setting out on their first tour in more than a decade—and Ferry with a new solo EP, Love Letters, just out—we thought it a good time to catch up with Ferry.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy