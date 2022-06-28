ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's the Boss? Sequel Series Lands at Freevee, With Stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano Set to Return

The long-awaited Who’s the Boss? sequel series has finally found a home: Amazon’s Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV) is now developing the series , according to our sister site Deadline .

The project was first announced two years ago, with original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano returning to reprise their roles as father and daughter Tony and Samantha Micelli. The sequel will take place 30 years later, with Samantha now a single mother and living in the same house as the original series. The new take “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2022.”

One Day at a Time executive producer Mike Royce will write and EP the series, along with ODAAT writer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz. TV legend Norman Lear will also serve as an EP.

Debuting on ABC in 1984, Who’s the Boss? starred Danza as former ball player Tony Micelli, who took a job working as a housekeeper for yuppie businesswoman Angela (Judith Light), moving into her Connecticut home along with his daughter Samantha. The series became a Top 10 Nielsen hit and ran for eight seasons, ending its run in 1992 after a total of 196 episodes.

Light and Danny Pintauro (who played Angela’s son Jonathan) aren’t slated to appear as of yet, but they are “supportive of the new series,” and producers hope to find a way to work them in. Katherine Helmond, who costarred as Angela’s sassy mother Mona, passed away in 2019.

