ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

What is a Blue Alert?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sebastian Posey
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzahk_0gP2A31j00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — Among the various alerts from law enforcement that you may notice flashing across your cellphone screen or appearing in your social media feeds is the Blue Alert.

There are currently 37 states with protocols to transmit Blue Alerts via TV, radio, cellphone, wireless device, highway message signs and other devices to “aid in the apprehension of violent criminals who have killed, or seriously injured an officer in the line of duty,” according to the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services.

LIST: Most dangerous fireworks in the US

The Blue Alert program uses the statewide infrastructure of America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert system.

States may have had Blue Alerts, possibly known by a different name, before the creation of a national network in 2015. Congress passed a law creating the network in the wake of the December 2014 ambush killings of New York City Police Officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu.

Tennessee Blue Alerts

As of Tuesday, law enforcement officials in Tennessee had issued two Blue Alerts. The first Blue Alert is for Samuel Quinton Edwards , a 34-year-old man accused of shooting a police officer Monday night during a police chase. Tuesday night, authorities confirmed Kentucky State Police found Edwards near Louisville. Following a police chase and shootout, Edwards was pronounced dead .

$8.1B in student loan relief has been approved under revamped program: Do you qualify?

The second alert, issued Tuesday evening, is for BJ Brown . The 32-year-old is accused of shooting an Erin police officer during a traffic stop Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yz2rA_0gP2A31j00
(Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Brown is also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana . According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown is accused of killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

ENC community colleges among those that received bomb threats Thursday

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin Community College was one of several North Carolina community colleges that received bomb threats Thursday, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Tim Manning. The county’s central communications office received a bomb threat directed toward the community college just before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Facebook post. “The entire […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WAVY News 10

Famous actors from Virginia

(STACKER) — Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kentucky State Police#Wkrn#Congress#Tennessee Blue Alerts
wfxrtv.com

THC-laced candies found in air ducts of Virginia home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police were called to a Midlothian home over the weekend after a large bag of edibles containing THC was found in the air ducts. According to a spokesperson with the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD), authorities responded to a recently purchased home in...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia cracking down on loud cars

Really loud cars are about to become a focal point for police in Virginia. Starting Friday, law enforcement will be able to pull drivers over just because of their exhaust systems.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

A few Virginia alcohol laws go into effect Friday

(The Center Square) – A few new alcohol-related laws are going into effect Friday in Virginia, some of which will loosen restrictions on adult beverages and one that will impose a regulation. New rules under House Bill 426 and Senate Bill 254 will impose stricter rules for delivering alcohol...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJLA

New marijuana, hunting laws taking effect in Virginia Friday

(WSET) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Most of the legislation passed earlier this year by the divided Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will take effect Friday. That includes measures that lifted a sweeping ban on facial recognition technology, expanded hunting on...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy