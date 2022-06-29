ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Christmas in July Vendor Market to be held in Dunkirk

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCFcI_0gP29uHN00

The City of Dunkirk announced it will host a Christmas in July Vendor Market on July 9.

The market will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Memorial Park, the Boardwalk Marketplace and the Dunkirk Pier.

The event, sponsored by DFT Communications, is open to the public and will include:

  • Shopping with craft/gift vendors
  • Local boardwalk/pier merchants specials
  • Santa/Mrs. Claus and elves visits at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
  • Free horse-drawn wagon rides by Magic Moments Carriage from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Free basket raffle winners drawing at 5 p.m.
  • Kids’ Reindeer Games (snowball dodge ball, water balloon toss and more) with elves Ryan, Scott and Evon from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with a Nintendo Switch, Van Buren Drive-In Theater gift card and a Pizza Village gift certificate as top prizes
  • “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” outdoor movie presented by El Rigby Theater will be shown at dusk
  • Secret holiday word basket raffle will also be available

Organizers said for more information or to become a vendor you can visit the city's website here , Facebook here , call Ryan Hall at (716) 366-9886 or via e-mail at rhall@cityofdunkirk.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Erie County Fair admission tickets go on sale July 1

​HAMBURG, N.Y. — ​Tickets for the 182nd Erie County Fair, which runs from August 10 - 21 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 1. Adult admission tickets will cost $13.50 when purchased online and kids 12 and under are free every day. New this year, tickets will be available at the gate for $15. Parking at the Hamburg Fairgounds will be free.
HAMBURG, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Schedule of July 4th weekend fireworks displays

A number of communities in Chautauqua County will be holding Independence Day celebrations during the upcoming holiday weekend. Here's a list of local communities that are hosting fireworks displays:. Bemus Point: July 3 at 10 pm. Dunkirk: July 4 at dusk. Findley Lake: July 4 at 10 pm. Lakewood: July...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Buren, NY
Dunkirk, NY
Government
City
Dunkirk, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Actors Wanted For A Unique Project In Erie County

Western New York has become the "Hollywood of the East" over the past couple years. They're always looking for actors...but this project isn't for a movie or TV show. If you're an actor, even if you're not a good actor, the Erie County Department of Health is looking for your help on a project that they have coming up in August. The good news is that it's on a Saturday so you might actually be available for it. But if you're hoping to get famous from it, that's probably not going to happen. This isn't for a TV show or a movie. This is to help your community. They're looking for actors to play victims for a first responder/emergency services disaster drill.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fourth of July fireworks schedule 2022

(WIVB) — Monday, July 4, is Independence Day, and to celebrate News 4 is gathering a list of events in the Buffalo area for 2022. If your town has an Independence Day event you would like to see listed email reportit@wivb.com with “Fourth of July event” as the subject. Friday, July 1 Akron: Akron Fourth […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas In July#Drive In Theater#Reindeer Games#The Boardwalk Marketplace#Dft Communications#Santa Mrs#Magic Moments Carriage#Nintendo Switch#El Rigby Theater#Organizers
2 On Your Side

NYSP: 2 alligators found in fishing pond in Clarence Town Park

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Three very large reptiles were found in unexpected places in Western New York over the past two weeks. "Wednesday, troopers got a call about 6 o'clock, local fisherman at the town park right off Main Street. It ended up being a call for an alligator, at least a possible alligator," said Trooper James O'Callaghan, Troop A public information officer for the New York State Police.
CLARENCE, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Your Favorite Festivals in the Chautauqua-Lake Erie Region are Back for 2022

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Looking for a close to home destination for a summer getaway filled with live entertainment? We know just the place. The Chautauqua-Lake Erie Region has been a vacation destination for generations and is known for its five amazing lakes, outdoor adventures, and unique cultural attractions. In addition, the region is known for some favorite annual events that are returning for Summer 2022.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
thechallengernews.com

We Have Been Insulted, Hoodwinked and Bamboozled!

With all due respect, Councilman Ulysees O. Wingo’s resolution to officially redefine/ rename our community “East Buffalo” is an untimely, divisive distraction that smacks of gentrification. Is this how we memorialize and honor the beloved victims of the recent massacre and all the great people/ancestors who came before us/them? By talking loud and saying nothing? Call it what you want. We are EAST SIDE STRONG Mr. Wingo Proud Black people With a rich legacy. Where is your master plan to restore that legacy? -The Editors.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nintendo
News 4 Buffalo

3 kids burglarize a home on Chautauqua Lake

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A home on Chautauqua Lake in the Village of Lakewood was broken into by three 12-year-olds on Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the scene where they discovered multiple liquor bottles and a 9mm handgun were taken from the home, according to Lakewood-Busti Police Department. Police also discovered a security video showing […]
LAKEWOOD, NY
wrfalp.com

Wegmans Recalls Vidalia Onions Sold June 23-24

The onions are being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious infection, the primary symptoms of which are fever and diarrhea. The recall affects Vidalia onions sold by the pound from June 23 to June 24 at specific Wegmans stores listed below. They...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy