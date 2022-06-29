Christmas in July Vendor Market to be held in Dunkirk

The City of Dunkirk announced it will host a Christmas in July Vendor Market on July 9.

The market will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Memorial Park, the Boardwalk Marketplace and the Dunkirk Pier.

The event, sponsored by DFT Communications, is open to the public and will include:

Shopping with craft/gift vendors

Local boardwalk/pier merchants specials

Santa/Mrs. Claus and elves visits at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Free horse-drawn wagon rides by Magic Moments Carriage from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free basket raffle winners drawing at 5 p.m.

Kids’ Reindeer Games (snowball dodge ball, water balloon toss and more) with elves Ryan, Scott and Evon from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with a Nintendo Switch, Van Buren Drive-In Theater gift card and a Pizza Village gift certificate as top prizes

“The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” outdoor movie presented by El Rigby Theater will be shown at dusk

Secret holiday word basket raffle will also be available

Organizers said for more information or to become a vendor you can visit the city's website here , Facebook here , call Ryan Hall at (716) 366-9886 or via e-mail at rhall@cityofdunkirk.com.