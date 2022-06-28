ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bison gores man near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park

By MTN News
 2 days ago
A Colorado man was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on Monday, June 27, 2022, according to Yellowstone National Park (YNP).

YNP said in a media release the 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family on a boardwalk when the bull bison charged the group.

RELATED: Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park (May 30, 2022)

The family group remained in the area, and the bull continued to charge and gored the man. His arm was injured and he was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

YNP said no further details would be shared at this time and the incident is under investigation.

Park officials shared the following reminders:

  • Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.
  • This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to the animal and the bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual.
  • Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
  • Read more about safety in the park [nps.gov] , including how to behave around wildlife.
  • Visitors: This year marks 150 Years of Yellowstone [nps.gov] . Protect the park today and for future generations. Take the Yellowstone Pledge [nps.gov] !

