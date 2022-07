SAN JOSE - The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors is considering a plan to provide Narcan -- medication used to counteract opiate overdoses -- to any interested school countywide. Supervisor Cindy Chavez says the availability of Narcan in the event of an overdose could be life-saving. "9-1-1 isn't always called as quickly as one would like. So, one of the things that we're trying to make sure of is while we're waiting for an ambulance to respond that we don't lose a child in the interim," Chavez said. There is no price tag attached to the proposal right now...

