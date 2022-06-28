ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

What is a Blue Alert?

By Sebastian Posey, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAcKp_0gP29RsQ00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — Among the various alerts from law enforcement that you may notice flashing across your cellphone screen or appearing in your social media feeds is the Blue Alert.

There are currently 37 states with protocols to transmit Blue Alerts via TV, radio, cellphone, wireless device, highway message signs and other devices to “aid in the apprehension of violent criminals who have killed, or seriously injured an officer in the line of duty,” according to the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services.

LIST: Most dangerous fireworks in the US

The Blue Alert program uses the statewide infrastructure of America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert system.

States may have had Blue Alerts, possibly known by a different name, before the creation of a national network in 2015. Congress passed a law creating the network in the wake of the December 2014 ambush killings of New York City Police Officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu.

Tennessee Blue Alerts

As of Tuesday, law enforcement officials in Tennessee had issued two Blue Alerts. The first Blue Alert is for Samuel Quinton Edwards , a 34-year-old man accused of shooting a police officer Monday night during a police chase. Tuesday night, authorities confirmed Kentucky State Police found Edwards near Louisville. Following a police chase and shootout, Edwards was pronounced dead .

$8.1B in student loan relief has been approved under revamped program: Do you qualify?

The second alert, issued Tuesday evening, is for BJ Brown . The 32-year-old is accused of shooting an Erin police officer during a traffic stop Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yz2rA_0gP29RsQ00
(Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Brown is also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana . According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown is accused of killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen Ohio license plate leads to $1,000 in violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Imagine being fined for traffic violations, all while your car is sitting in a junkyard. How could that happen? One man learned the hard way, and found out it is a risk, and it’s what can happen if you don’t save your license plates, or if they are ever stolen. Lee […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Ohio robocallers put on alert

The target is Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers, a technology that allows voice calls using a broadband internet connection instead of a regular phone line. Some businesses use them to reach potential customers.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

11 NE Ohioans charged with bank fraud, stealing from USPS

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 11 Northeast Ohioans were charged today for stealing mail from the USPS, some of which included checks, which were then altered, forged and duplicated for financial gain, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The individuals included:. Elijah Payne, 21, of Streetsboro. William...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kentucky State Police#Wkrn#Congress#Tennessee Blue Alerts
wktn.com

DeWine Announces Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the launch of a new program aimed at helping local courts more efficiently process increasing numbers of court cases. The Office of Criminal Justice Services, which is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, began accepting applications for the new Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program today. A total of $10 million in funding is available to help courts reduce the time-to-disposition of pending cases, remove barriers to the timely resolution of cases, and apply creative solutions to improve case flow.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

10 charged with distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, meth, marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio – This morning federal agents arrested individuals charged as part of a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs into Central Ohio from California. They have been charged by criminal complaints for allegedly participating in a polydrug trafficking organization involving 76 kilograms of fentanyl including 115,500 fentanyl-laced pills,...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDTN

COVID concerns ahead of July 4 weekend

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, four counties in the Miami Valley are above low community levels, Darke, Preble, Montgomery and Greene. Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County says they've seen an uptick in cases since school let out.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio Planned Parenthood debunks claims that abortions halted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A technical glitch on a local Planned Parenthood website claiming Ohio clinics no longer offer abortions is false, representatives from the clinic said Thursday. The Planned Parenthood North Columbus Health Center, located on 17th Avenue near Ohio State University’s campus, is experiencing a technical difficulty on its website that inaccurately purports […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown community leaders call for changes to new Ohio gun laws

Community leaders met in Youngstown Thursday afternoon to discuss recent gun laws signed in Ohio. The MLK Planning Committee of the Mahoning Valley held a news conference featuring law enforcement officers, teachers, clergy and students. It was held at Homestead Park, the site where 16-year-old Isiah Walker was shot and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy