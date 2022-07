The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. On April 28, 2021 – 14 months ago -- the N.C. House of Representatives unanimously voted to pass House Bill 103 – a bill to regulate consumer contracts. On Sept. 8 that same year the N.C. Senate also unanimously voted to pass House Bill 103. A few days later the House disagreed with some of the Senate changes and the bill was sent to a conference committee to work out the differences.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO