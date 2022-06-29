ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeNe Leakes Doesn’t Think She Should Be Dragged Into Legal Drama With Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh’s Ex-Wife

By Kay
 2 days ago
NeNe Leakes doesn’t want the drama. And the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has plenty of it right now. News broke in April that she was suing Bravo (and others) for allegedly allowing a racially hostile work environment. Then she got hit with a lawsuit of her own for a very unconventional reason. NeNe is being sued by Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh , who is the ex-wife of her current boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh . Malomine is accusing NeNe of stealing her man and is taking her to court over it .

The Liberian business man had a marital residence with Malomine in the state of North Carolina. And North Carolina just so happens to be one of 7 states where you can sue for a spouse’s extramarital partner for alienation of affection. So Malomine filed suit against NeNe , claiming that she was with Nyonisela while they were still married.

Now NeNe is clapping back at the allegation and really just wants to know what this has to do with her. As reported by Page Six , NeNe mused, “I feel like it’s their business and not mine, right?” She added, “I feel like I was dragged into something that is just not my business. They have their own legal thing that’s going on. I shouldn’t be brought into it, that’s all. So, I really have no feelings about it. I really think that it’s something that [ Nyonisela ] has to handle himself.”

But according to Malomine’s court documents, she blames NeNe for the breakup of her marriage. The filing alleges that NeNe and Nyonisela “engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited, and adulterous affair without the knowledge or consent” of Malomine. She also noted that Nyonisela “repeatedly lied to [her] about his whereabouts.” The suit also makes the claim, “As a result of the adulterous relationship between [NeNe] and [Nyonisela], the love and affection which existed between [Malomine] and [Nyonisela] was alienated, estranged, and destroyed.”

Malomine is seeking $100k from NeNe for “alienation of affections” and “criminal conversation.” NeNe has denied the accusation, saying on an Instagram Live , “Ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never.”

Rumors that NeNe and Nyonisela were an item started to circulate around December of last year. The two were seen together looking quite cozy at her birthday party at her Linnethia Lounge on December 14th.

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post NeNe Leakes Doesn't Think She Should Be Dragged Into Legal Drama With Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh's Ex-Wife appeared first on Reality Tea .

Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BET

LisaRaye Shares An Interesting Theory On Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s breakup has fellow celebrities and fans speculating about what went wrong in a relationship that seemed so promising. Since news of the split went public, rumors have surfaced that Harvey was not ready to take the relationship the distance with the famed actor. While that seems plausible, especially considering Harvey is only 25, LisaRaye isn’t buying it.
CELEBRITIES
