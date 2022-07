Police have confirmed that two arrests have been made in the case of 7-year-old Julissia Batties’ death in August of 2021. The mother of the victim, Navasia Jones, and her 18-year-old son and victim’s half-brother, Paul Fine, have both been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter, among other charges. Fine was charged with sexual abuse as well.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO