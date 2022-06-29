ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield, MA

Small businesses provide big flavor in Brimfield, Massachusetts

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEEDHAM, Mass. — Nestled among the tents at the Brimfield Antiques markets is a family-run restaurant that keeps vendors coming back year after year. Suzanne...

worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Greatest Hits brings rock 'n' roll feel to Dudley store

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s no longer a shortage of dispensaries in Massachusetts. According to data released at the Cannabis Control Commission’s latest meeting, 223 cannabis retailers have received permission from the state to commence operations. With about 4,587,935 residents in Massachusetts being over the age of 21 (according to the latest Census data), that’s around one dispensary per 20,666 potential (in-state) customers.
DUDLEY, MA
WCVB

The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
BRIMFIELD, MA
WCVB

A new generation energizes the Brimfield, Mass. antique markets

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Brimfield antique markets have been running for more than six decades and are continuing to evolve. Ellie and Terry Biscoe are new vendors at Brimfield through their businessBiscbro & Co. Ellie learned the art of antiquing from her mom, Terry, and used those skills to furnish her home in South Boston. Ellie shared that journey on her TikTok account, where followers encouraged her to curate her own selection of vintage items. One of Ellie’s most popular TikTok posts featured the Canal Street Antique Mall in Lawrence, Mass.
BRIMFIELD, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Meet the Mass. man ranked world's second-best competitive eater

OXFORD, Mass. — Geoff Esper, a Massachusetts native who is the second-ranked eater in the world by Major League Eating, is in training for this year's Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Contest. Esper tells WCVB he hopes for second place at the Coney Island hot dog eating contest...
OXFORD, MA
whdh.com

Massachusetts town voted the best place to bike

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown was voted the most bikeable city in the country by PeopleForBikes. PeopleForBikes, in conjunction with Trek Bicycle, published their findings from a year of research in a guide ranking 1,058 cities and towns for biking in the United States. For 2022 the two organizations have named the top three bikeable cities as Provincetown, Massachusetts; Davis, California; and Fayette, Missouri.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

The Broadway Company Purchases Marlboro Village for $17.15 Million

BOSTON – Boston-based real estate investment firm The Broadway Company has purchased Marlboro Village, a fully occupied 102-pad manufactured housing community in Marlboro, MA. Marlboro Village is located on a 12.8-acre site at 181 Boston Post Rd., in Middlesex County, 31 miles from Downtown Boston. The price was $17.152...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

‘First impression’: Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport unveils $210 million ground transportation center

WINDSOR LOCKS — The $210 million ground transportation center opening July 13 at Bradley International Airport will be convenient for fliers headed to buses or rental cars. And crucial for economic development both in Connecticut and Massachusetts as Bradley works to better connect planes with trains and buses and connect the airport better with Springfield and Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
newbedfordguide.com

The Blue Point Restaurant Starts a New Chapter in Acushnet

If you’re a fan of the the Blue Point Restaurant on social media you may have noticed that their has been a flurry of activity recently. If you’re a regular, you might have seen a couple of new faces at the bar or working in the kitchen. One of those individuals is Juan Gomez who is actually returning to his roots as the new chef/ co-owner of the Blue Point. Years ago, Juan got his start working in the kitchen along side longtime owner David Riccardi. After venturing off to chart his own path and culinary career, he’s returning to a place that kickstarted his journey. For the past few years Juan has been the head chef at Knuckleheads, but when an opportunity presents itself you have to take a leap of faith. The other half of this dynamic team is Natasha Silva, who brings extensive restaurant experience of her own as a bartender and front of the house manager. Its her presence that you see on social media and her drive to reach and engage new fans of the amazing food that Juan will be creating.
ACUSHNET, MA

