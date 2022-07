CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is eyeing Comanche Creek as its next target for illegal homeless camps, but it needs permission to tackle it all at once. Interim City Manager Paul Hahn hopes all the homeless camped there will move into the Pallet or Torres Shelters. First, the city needs the green light from the original eight homeless people who sued the city.

