ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Will not be surprised to see Brice Sensabaugh lead OSU in scoring this season (m)

theozone.net
 2 days ago

Sueing getting better but not in full workouts yet. For...

forums.theozone.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Receives Major Offer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly keeping it in the family when it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, Landon Pace, son of Bucks legend Orlando Pace, announced he received an offer from his dad's alma mater. A tight end in the class of 2025, Pace recently participated...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: C.J. Stroud gets snubbed

The Ohio State football program had the best offense in college football last season by every statistical category. A large reason for that was the strong play of C.J. Stroud, especially in the last two-thirds of the season. He really started playing at an elite level. Despite that, he apparently...
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Ohio State Offers 2025 TE Landon Pace, Son Of Former OT Orlando Pace

The 6-foot-2 and 216-pound Pace attended the Buckeyes’ one-day camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on June 7, where he worked out with offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson. He didn’t land an offer that afternoon, but still appreciated the opportunity to work out on the same field where his father once practiced.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Can Ohio State Football hold onto number one recruiting ranking?

The recruiting class of 2021 was the best recruiting class in Ohio State football history. In that year, they were the second-best recruiting class in the country. The Buckeyes have never had a recruiting class finish number one since they started measuring recruiting rankings around 2006. Could this be the...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeye#Osu
FanSided

Ohio State Football: The Hartline Factor

Although Carnell Tate is a lifelong Ohio State football fan, the Tennessee Volunteers made a very strong push to land a commitment from the five-star receiver. Some felt the inroads made by the Vols and the relationships those in the program had cultivated with Tate made them the leader as late as the end of May.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Flips Top Recruit From Big 12 Program

The Big Ten just keeps winning. On the same day it was announced the conference is reportedly adding USC and UCLA, its premier program - Ohio State - continues dominating on the recruiting trail. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes shook up the recruiting world this Thursday afternoon. Ohio State has...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Why skipping a class isn’t a bad thing

Recruiting is the most important part of any college football program. The Buckeyes recruit as well as any other program in the country as well. Ryan Day has emphasized recruiting heavily since he’s been the head coach of the Ohio State football program, especially at quarterback. Day has talked...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy