Prince Charles and Camilla live busy lives attending engagements and maintaining their official duties as members of the royal family, but the married couple of nearly two decades still make it a point to spend time with each other. The Duchess of Cornwall told British Vogue in a recent interview that while it can be challenging with their busy schedules, they carve out time to connect each day. "It's not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet," she shared, People reports. "Sometimes it's like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day."

