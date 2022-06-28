ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

What is a Blue Alert?

By Sebastian Posey, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uiCPv_0gP27KRd00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — Among the various alerts from law enforcement that you may notice flashing across your cellphone screen or appearing in your social media feeds is the Blue Alert.

There are currently 37 states with protocols to transmit Blue Alerts via TV, radio, cellphone, wireless device, highway message signs and other devices to “aid in the apprehension of violent criminals who have killed, or seriously injured an officer in the line of duty,” according to the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services.

LIST: Most dangerous fireworks in the US

The Blue Alert program uses the statewide infrastructure of America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert system.

States may have had Blue Alerts, possibly known by a different name, before the creation of a national network in 2015. Congress passed a law creating the network in the wake of the December 2014 ambush killings of New York City Police Officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu.

Tennessee Blue Alerts

As of Tuesday, law enforcement officials in Tennessee had issued two Blue Alerts. The first Blue Alert is for Samuel Quinton Edwards , a 34-year-old man accused of shooting a police officer Monday night during a police chase. Tuesday night, authorities confirmed Kentucky State Police found Edwards near Louisville. Following a police chase and shootout, Edwards was pronounced dead .

$8.1B in student loan relief has been approved under revamped program: Do you qualify?

The second alert, issued Tuesday evening, is for BJ Brown . The 32-year-old is accused of shooting an Erin police officer during a traffic stop Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yz2rA_0gP27KRd00
(Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Brown is also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana . According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown is accused of killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WANE 15

District court set to reconsider previously block Indiana law that could restrict minors’ access to abortions

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court returned a law back to federal appeals court for reconsideration that could restrict minors’ access to abortion without parental notification in Indiana. The law, which requires parental notification even if a court decides a minor is mature enough to have an abortion, had originally been blocked in […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 6. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kentucky State Police#Wkrn#Congress#Tennessee Blue Alerts
WANE 15

Gov. Holcomb: No ‘red lines’ on abortion legislation

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he has no “red lines” when it comes to limits on abortion in Indiana. Holcomb’s comments come a day after Republican legislative leaders announced the start of their special session would be delayed nearly three weeks to July […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy