Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Thaddeus Moss: Gets in work

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Moss (hamstring) took part in the Bengals' offseason program. Moss suffered a hamstring...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield addresses possible return to Browns if Deshaun Watson is suspended for 2022 season

All signs point to new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson being suspended for most, if not all, of the 2022 NFL season after facing allegations of sexual assault or misconduct from 24 different women this offseason. So what about the old Browns QB? Baker Mayfield has already repeatedly wished Cleveland farewell in anticipation of a trade elsewhere, but the former No. 1 overall pick was asked Tuesday whether he'd return in the event Watson is banned for the entire season. His response? Unlikely.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s warning to rest of NFL should have fans thinking it’s Super Bowl or bust for Joe Burrow & Co.

Running back Joe Mixon has full belief that the Cincinnati Bengals can surpass in the 2022 NFL season what they achieved in the previous campaign, where they managed to reach the Super Bowl. While they failed to have a Super Bowl parade after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56, Joe Burrow […] The post Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s warning to rest of NFL should have fans thinking it’s Super Bowl or bust for Joe Burrow & Co. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

49ers trading Jimmy G to Browns makes sense, but has roadblocks

Trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns isn’t the most viable possibility for the 49ers, but it might make the most sense. With Deshaun Watson potentially facing a suspension for at least the entirety of the 2022 season and the Browns' relationship with Baker Mayfield irreconcilable, Jacoby Brissett is the last QB remaining on the roster and very well could end up as QB1.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Predicted to Land Star CB in 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are operating with Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace and Cam Sutton at cornerback in 2022, but some believe that will change next season. In ESPN's early mock draft for 2023, Matt Miller predicts the Steelers land Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo with the sixth-overall pick. The selection comes after the Steelers finish the 2022 season 7-10.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: No 'robust' trade market for Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

It's understood in the final hours of June that the Pittsburgh Steelers would name free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky their starting quarterback for Week 1 if they had to make that call today. Additionally, career backup Mason Rudolph would probably be second on the depth chart for such a figurative game, which would leave first-round draft selection and Pittsburgh Panthers product Kenny Pickett an inactive observer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

By committing to Eastern Michigan, Emoni Bates could be repeating mistakes that stunted once-promising career

In October 2019, at the age of 15, Emoni Bates was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Those were the words beside Bates' face. Underneath his chin, it read "Magic, Michael, LeBron ... And the 15-year-old Who's Next in Line." In the second paragraph of the accompanying story, written by Michael Rosenberg, a college assistant called Bates "the best player I've ever seen."
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Key Bengals position group to make biggest impact in 2022 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised everyone last season when they made it all the way to the Super Bowl. They were easily the feel-good story of the year, even when they lost to the Rams. However, this season, the team now has a huge target painted at their backs. Last season, everyone simply shrugged off the […] The post Key Bengals position group to make biggest impact in 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to make that happen again following Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. He'll take a seat in favor of the lefty-hitting Donovan Walton as the Giants stock up on extra left-handed bats to counter Tigers right-hander Rony Garcia. Flores went 2-for-10 with a home run, a double, two walks, three runs and three RBI while starting each of the past three games, and he should have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role at second base until Brandon Crawford (knee) comes off the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Fans 10 but takes loss

Musgrove (8-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings. Musgrove would have likely encountered a better fate if not for Justin Turner's presence in the lineup. The Dodgers' third baseman took the veteran hurler deep twice to account for all three runs against him. Despite that obstacle, Musgrove pitched well, earning a quality start and racking up 15 swinging strikes along with a season-high 10 punchouts. The right-hander began the campaign with a win in each of his first eight decisions but has now dropped two straight. He's been the Padres' best starter, however, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 92:19 K:BB over 92 innings overall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Five Questions the Bengals Should Look for Answers to in Training Camp

The Bengals’ rookies will report to training camp on July 23, with veterans following on July 26. At this point in June, organized team activities around the league have concluded. The earliest any players will report to camp will be July 18, when the Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie class will begin preparation for the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 4. Until then, there’s little for news-craving NFL fans to do but wait.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Jets' Bryce Huff: Participating in offseason workouts

Huff (ankle) operated as a backup along the defensive line during the Jets' minicamp practices at the beginning of June, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Huff ended last season on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury during Week 17. The third-year pro filled a reserve role in each of the two previous seasons, totaling 30 tackles with four sacks, and he'll likely garner a similar role in 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Progresses to sprint drills

Lewis (concussion) took batting practice again Tuesday and added sprint drills out of the batter's box following his final swing of each round, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Lewis was also wearing elastic stretch bands on his right leg, which were designed to help him with his running form and...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Continuing throwing program

Olivarez (shoulder) is getting stronger in his throwing program and has begun to throw off a slope, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Olivarez has been sidelined all season with a shoulder strain, and player development director Chris Forbes described the left-hander as "getting there." It's unclear when Colorado will feel comfortable getting Olivarez back into game action, though he will likely begin his season with Triple-A Albuquerque once cleared.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Chris Okey: Returns to minors

Okey was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Okey has served as Cincinnati's No. 2 catcher over the past few weeks, and he'll head back to the minors after going 2-for-12 with three runs and five strikeouts in seven games. Michael Papierski was recalled in a corresponding move and will operate as the backup catcher until Tyler Stephenson (thumb) returns from the injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH

