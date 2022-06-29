ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Justin Upton: Not starting Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Upton is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Orioles. Upton started...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Angels pitcher goes to IL after falling out of dugout during Mariners brawl

The Los Angeles Angels lost one of their relief pitchers for months due to injury as a result of the brawl with the Seattle Mariners. The Los Angeles Angels-Seattle Mariners rivalry increased on June 26, 2022 after both teams engaged in a chaotic brawl that resulted in 12 individuals getting suspended by MLB. Now, the Angels have lost one of their pitchers as a result of the fight.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Phil Nevin, Jesse Winker receive big suspensions for Angels-Mariners fight

MLB on Monday announced suspensions for those involved in the brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Phil Nevin and Jesse Winker got hit hard. The Angels interim manager was suspended 10 games, while Winker was suspended seven games. Mariners shortstop JP Crawford, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (out for the season due to a wrist injury) and Angels coach Don Chiti all got five games. Angels relievers Andrew Wantz and Ryan Tepera were suspended three games apiece. Wantz was the pitcher who threw behind Julio Rodriguez in the first inning and hit Winker to start the second.
ANAHEIM, CA
Outsider.com

Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Archie Bradley Fractures Elbow Trying to Hop Over Dugout Railing During Sunday’s Brawl with Seattle Mariners

When baseball brawls happen, injuries usually follow. Sunday’s fight between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels is no exception. Angels pitcher Archie Bradley hit the injured list with a fracture in his throwing elbow, the team announced. The crappy part is not only the two-plus months he will miss, but also how he got injured without really even taking part in the brawl.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Earns sixth win

Garcia (6-5) allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Yankees. Garcia threw a season-high 101 pitches and impressively shut down one of the most dangerous lineups in the league. The lone run against him came on a solo home run by Anthony Rizzo, but he otherwise limited the Yankees to a pair of singles. Garcia has maintained an impressive 35:7 K:BB across his last six starts, and he has earned the win in each of his last three outings. Overall, he has a 3.54 ERA across 76.1 innings on the season.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Serving four-game suspension

Crawford will begin serving his suspension Thursday after it was reduced from five to four games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford's suspension results from his role in a brawl that occurred during Sunday's game against the Angels, but he managed to get his sentence reduced by a game. The 27-year-old will be unavailable for the team's weekend series against the Athletics but will be able to use the Mariners' facilities to work out.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment

Alcantara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Thursday. Alcantara saw sporadic playing time during his stint on the Padres' active roster, and he hit just .114 with three runs, three RBI, two walks and 12 strikeouts over 22 games. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Matt Batten's contract was selected by San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Carlos Santana
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Orioles#Rbi
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Takes batting practice

Haniger (ankle) took batting practice on the field before Tuesday's game, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haniger has also been doing some light jogging every morning and has noticed improvement over time in terms of his comfort level. The veteran outfielder's turn on the field Tuesday represented his first time swinging the bat during his rehab process, and he remains optimistic he'll soon be able to undertake sprints and agility exercises as well.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Progresses to sprint drills

Lewis (concussion) took batting practice again Tuesday and added sprint drills out of the batter's box following his final swing of each round, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Lewis was also wearing elastic stretch bands on his right leg, which were designed to help him with his running form and...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year, and it's possible he returns to Worcester if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Three hits in win

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles. Rodriguez, who is appealing a suspension stemming from Sunday's benches-clearing brawl versus the Angels, made an impact as the only Mariner with multiple hits Tuesday. He was aboard when Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the only run-scoring play in this contest. Rodriguez has posted a trio of three-hit efforts in his last 12 games, going 17-for-47 (.362) in that span. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .276/.337/.452 with 11 home runs, 19 stolen bases, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored and 15 doubles through 75 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Leaves after HBP

DeJong exited Wednesday's game with Triple-A Memphis after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. DeJong has been at Memphis since being demoted May 10, and he has a .219/.264/.475 slash line with 11 home runs and 36 RBI in 39 games. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury remain unclear.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Assessing Mariners' Trade For Carlos Santana

The Mariners swung a noteworthy trade on Monday, acquiring veteran first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana and cash from the Royals for right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming. Santana, 36, will be a free agent after the 2022 season and is currently hitting .216/.349/.341 with four home runs, 21 RBI...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Remains out of lineup

Thompson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Padres, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Thompson started in five consecutive games ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Rockies, but he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup during Thursday's series opener against the Padres. Jake Lamb is serving as the designated hitter while Chris Taylor starts in right field.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy