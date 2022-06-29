ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Activated at Triple-A

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Triple-A Norfolk activated Diaz (hamstring) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday. Diaz is ready to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Peter Angelos built an empire of Orioles baseball, law and Baltimore real estate. Will a family feud break up the kingdom?

It is an empire built piece by piece, but reaching expansively across the Baltimore area and beyond — through real estate that includes a downtown landmark and a renowned horse farm, to an aggressive law firm that won billions of dollars for workers harmed by asbestos and smokers sickened by tobacco, and of course, wrapping in the Orioles, whose glories and struggles define their proud and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to make that happen again following Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Fans 10 but takes loss

Musgrove (8-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings. Musgrove would have likely encountered a better fate if not for Justin Turner's presence in the lineup. The Dodgers' third baseman took the veteran hurler deep twice to account for all three runs against him. Despite that obstacle, Musgrove pitched well, earning a quality start and racking up 15 swinging strikes along with a season-high 10 punchouts. The right-hander began the campaign with a win in each of his first eight decisions but has now dropped two straight. He's been the Padres' best starter, however, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 92:19 K:BB over 92 innings overall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment

Alcantara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Thursday. Alcantara saw sporadic playing time during his stint on the Padres' active roster, and he hit just .114 with three runs, three RBI, two walks and 12 strikeouts over 22 games. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Matt Batten's contract was selected by San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Serving four-game suspension

Crawford will begin serving his suspension Thursday after it was reduced from five to four games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford's suspension results from his role in a brawl that occurred during Sunday's game against the Angels, but he managed to get his sentence reduced by a game. The 27-year-old will be unavailable for the team's weekend series against the Athletics but will be able to use the Mariners' facilities to work out.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Triple A#Injured List#Florida Complex League
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year, and it's possible he returns to Worcester if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ian Anderson: Another rough outing

Anderson (6-5) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one across two innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies. Anderson had a disastrous second inning, as he allowed the first five batters he faced to reach base -- accounting for four earned runs. After finally getting an out, Anderson served up a three-run homer to Nick Castellanos to cap off the seven-run inning. Anderson has allowed at least four earned runs in six of his last eight outings, which has inflated his ERA to 5.31 on the campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Continuing throwing program

Olivarez (shoulder) is getting stronger in his throwing program and has begun to throw off a slope, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Olivarez has been sidelined all season with a shoulder strain, and player development director Chris Forbes described the left-hander as "getting there." It's unclear when Colorado will feel comfortable getting Olivarez back into game action, though he will likely begin his season with Triple-A Albuquerque once cleared.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jonathan Arauz batting eighth for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jonathan Arauz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Arauz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. Tyler Nevin returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Arauz for 6.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Reaches base four times

Mullins went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Mariners. Mullins has picked up 11 hits across his last seven games, but Wednesday was his first multi-walk effort since April 24. The star outfielder had struggled to hit consistently early in the season, but he's turned it around by batting .303 (30-for-99) in June. He's up to a .258/.315/.384 slash line across 331 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Takes batting practice

Haniger (ankle) took batting practice on the field before Tuesday's game, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haniger has also been doing some light jogging every morning and has noticed improvement over time in terms of his comfort level. The veteran outfielder's turn on the field Tuesday represented his first time swinging the bat during his rehab process, and he remains optimistic he'll soon be able to undertake sprints and agility exercises as well.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Chavis will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, and he looks as though he may be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role. The lefty-hitting Josh VanMeter will replace him at first base Wednesday, and the rehabbing Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) will be another candidate to poach playing time from Chavis against right-handed pitching once Tsutsugo comes off the injured list.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy