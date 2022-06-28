ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies' Tyler Kinley: Set for season-ending surgery

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kinley is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery in Dallas this week to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow, Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette reports. The Rockies were...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Fans 10 but takes loss

Musgrove (8-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings. Musgrove would have likely encountered a better fate if not for Justin Turner's presence in the lineup. The Dodgers' third baseman took the veteran hurler deep twice to account for all three runs against him. Despite that obstacle, Musgrove pitched well, earning a quality start and racking up 15 swinging strikes along with a season-high 10 punchouts. The right-hander began the campaign with a win in each of his first eight decisions but has now dropped two straight. He's been the Padres' best starter, however, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 92:19 K:BB over 92 innings overall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Austin Barnes on Dodgers' bench in Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Will Smith is starting at catcher over Barnes and batting third. numberFire’s models project Smith for 14.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $3,900...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Remains out of lineup

Thompson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Padres, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Thompson started in five consecutive games ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Rockies, but he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup during Thursday's series opener against the Padres. Jake Lamb is serving as the designated hitter while Chris Taylor starts in right field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Riding pine Thursday

Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers. Alfaro went 3-for-13 with two doubles, five RBI and five strikeouts over his last three games but will take a seat for a second consecutive matchup. Austin Nola is starting behind the plate and batting sixth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Chavis will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, and he looks as though he may be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role. The lefty-hitting Josh VanMeter will replace him at first base Wednesday, and the rehabbing Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) will be another candidate to poach playing time from Chavis against right-handed pitching once Tsutsugo comes off the injured list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Short Outing for Top Rangers Triple-A Pitching Prospect

Texas Rangers top 30 prospect Cole Ragans saw his pitch count get a little high in his shortest start for the Triple-A Round Rock Express on Tuesday. The Express hosted Las Vegas at Dell Diamond, and it was Ragans’ first start since he was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Exits with apparent injury

Marquez was removed during the fourth inning of Wednesday's start versus the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. The right-hander allowed five runs across 3.1 frames and left the field with the training staff during the fourth inning. The reason for Marquez's exit remains unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. He'll take a seat in favor of the lefty-hitting Donovan Walton as the Giants stock up on extra left-handed bats to counter Tigers right-hander Rony Garcia. Flores went 2-for-10 with a home run, a double, two walks, three runs and three RBI while starting each of the past three games, and he should have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role at second base until Brandon Crawford (knee) comes off the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Dealing with thumb laceration

Marquez (4-6), who took the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers, exited the game due to a cut on his right thumb, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The 27-year-old apparently sustained the laceration during a recent bullpen session, and it caused some issues Wednesday when throwing his fastball. Marquez surrendered five runs on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks over 3.1 innings before being lifted. Though it doesn't appear to be a serious issue, it's unclear if it will affect the right-hander's next turn through the rotation.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Still not starting

Upton is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Oakland. Upton will get a breather for a third consecutive matchup after he went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts over his last two games. Sam Haggerty is taking over in right field and batting ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ian Anderson: Another rough outing

Anderson (6-5) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one across two innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies. Anderson had a disastrous second inning, as he allowed the first five batters he faced to reach base -- accounting for four earned runs. After finally getting an out, Anderson served up a three-run homer to Nick Castellanos to cap off the seven-run inning. Anderson has allowed at least four earned runs in six of his last eight outings, which has inflated his ERA to 5.31 on the campaign.
ATLANTA, GA

