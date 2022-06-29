Second man arrested in stolen bulldog death case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a second man in the case of a stolen bulldog’s death.

According to a police arrest report, Ivan Medina was initially questioned by officers about the moments that led up to the abduction of a 10-year-old English bulldog named Bamboo.

On June 7, officers responded to a call at a southeast valley home. The person who called officers reported that their dog had been stolen and that they had a video that showed the men taking the dog.

Medina told officers he was working on a flooring job inside a home. He and his coworkers discussed “taking” a bulldog that was also in the home and eventually decided to put him in a truck.

When asked by officers which coworker specifically said to take the dog, Medina said it was his coworker Diego Gonzalez. He then told officers that they dropped the dog off on the corner of a street in case the dog had a microchip.

Bamboo the bulldog was stolen from his southwest valley home and later found dead in North Las Vegas. (Source: Angelika Schmeing)

Later when police showed Gonzalez a picture captured by video surveillance of Medina and him dumping the dog on the street, Gonzalez admitted the two noticed the dog stopped breathing and died in the backseat of the truck.

Gonzalez then told police he and Medina put the dog in the bed of the truck and then drove to an area where no one would be around and dumped the dog.

According to the arrest report, Gonzalez eventually confirmed to police he and Medina were the only people in charge of Bamboo during the incident.

He also denied to police he injured or killed Bamboo but acknowledged that he willfully and unlawfully stole the dog with the intent to permanently deprive the owner and the dog ended up dead while in his care.

Bamboo was found dead on June 8 in the northeast valley. A necropsy showed the dog’s cause of death was acute respiratory distress and acute blunt force trauma.

Gonzalez, 36, was the first suspect arrested in the case and now faces charges of killing an animal and grand larceny. Police accuse Gonzalez of abducting Bamboo after the dog wandered into the home where he was on the job with his flooring company.

Medina was the second suspect arrested in the case, he now faces a felony charge of willful/malicious torture to maim/kill an animal.

