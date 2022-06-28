ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Qualifying for Gadsden municipal elections draws to a close; here are the candidates

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
Qualifying for Gadsden's municipal election ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, setting the slate of 43 candidates seeking to serve in one of the offices up for election Aug. 23.

With incumbent Mayor Sherman Guyton choosing not to seek re-election, the mayor's race drew seven candidates.

In the District 6 City Council race, where incumbent Johnny Cannon had said he would not run, then seemed to backtrack on that decision before announcing at Tuesday's council meeting that he would not be on the ballot, six newcomers are vying for the seat.

Likewise in the District 2 race, incumbent Deverick Williams did not qualify to run again and five people are seeking to take over the office.

District 3 incumbent Thomas Worthy is running for mayor instead of re-election to the council; three candidates are looking to take his place.

In the other four council seats, incumbents are seeking re-election and all face multiple challengers.

Here are the candidates qualified for the municipal vote:

Mayor

Robert L. Avery

Heather New

Dr. John Jacobs

Thomas Worthy

Ron "Bunchie" Barnard

Michael Shell

Craig Ford

City Council

District 1

Cynthia Toles (i)

Tonya Latham

Chari Bostick

District 2

Amy Lipscomb

David Devine, Sr.

Ashton Gray

Steve Smith

David Woodard

District 3

William P. Avery Jr.

Denecia Ann Getaw

Larry J. Avery Jr.

District 4

Luther D. Abel

Kent Back (i)

Carrie Machen

District 5

Billy F. Billingsley Sr.

Jason Wilson (i)

Linda Riggins Aaron

District 6

Renay Stokes Reeves

Benji Mashburn

Phillip (Phil) Morgan

Dixie Minatra

Ricky Leath

Joshua F. Partee

District 7

Ben Reed (i)

Chris Robinson

Singn Horn

James "Jimmy" Kelton

Board of Education

District 1 — Adrienne M. Reed (i)

District 2 — Nate Carter (i)

District 3 — Z'Andre Huff (i)

District 3 -- Fred Zackery

District 4 — Mike Haney (i)

District 5 — Bonnie Yarnell

District 5 -- Mark Dayton (i)

District 6 — Nancy Stewart (i)

District 7 — William Allen Millican (i)

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

