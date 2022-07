PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the late afternoon, the weather became very active around metro Phoenix with a series of thunderstorms collapsing nearby and sending outflow boundaries our way. Those gust fronts picked up a lot of dust, especially in Pinal County and the East Valley, resulting in numerous dust storm warnings. Visibilities in several locations in the east and western parts of the metro area dropped to about ¼ of a mile. The storm quickly dissipated and brought only blowing dust to much of the metro area. A few spots in the Valley got measurable rain, but only a few.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO