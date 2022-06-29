ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dakota Johnson: HBO Should’ve ‘Warned Us’ About ‘Heartbreaking’ Portrayal of Tippi Hedren in ‘The Girl’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Dakota Johnson is speaking out about portrayals of her three-generation Hollywood legacy.

Johnson, the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson and granddaughter of Tippi Hedren , opened up about her family’s first reaction to watching biopic “The Girl,” based on Hedren’s tortured working relationship with Alfred Hitchcock , who used emotionally manipulative and physically distressing methods to elicit the performance he wanted.

“We sat at HBO , my family, and watched that movie together,” Johnson recalled to Vanity Fair of watching Sienna Miller portray Hedren in the 2012 film. “It was one of those moments where you’re just like, How could you not have warned us? We’re in a room with some execs. Maybe this warranted a little conversation beforehand?”

As for her grandmother’s reaction, Johnson added, “You look over and you see a woman who’s just been reminded of everything she went through, and it was heartbreaking. She was an amazing actress and [Hitchcock] stopped her from having a career.”

Johnson went on to detail the “horrific” abuse Hedren endured while on set for Hitchcock’s “ The Birds ” and “Marnie.”

“What happened with my grandmother was horrific because Hitchcock was a tyrant,” Johnson said. “He was talented and prolific — and important in terms of art — but power can poison people.”

The “Lost Daughter” star shared that her mother Griffith received a Christmas present from Hitchcock as a young girl: Hitchcock sent her a tiny replica of his muse (and her mom) Hedren in a small coffin for a Christmas present.

“It’s alarming and dark and really, really sad for that little girl,” Johnson said of her mother. “Really scary.”

HBO’s film “ The Girl ” starred Sienna Miller as Hedren and Toby Jones as Hitchcock. “The Girl” was directed by Julian Jarrold (“Becoming Jane”) and written by Gwyneth Hughes (“Five Days”), set during the production of “The Birds.” Hedren later came forward that she was sexually assaulted by Hitchcock multiple times.

“The Girl” star Miller empathized with the abuse Hedren endured, calling it a “really, really traumatizing, appalling experience” for the classic film star.

“And not only how he treated her in the making of those films but in the aftermath. He kept her under contract. He wouldn’t release her to work with Godard and Truffaut, etc. who we were all trying to hire her, but just kept her for 10 years under this contract and watched her grow old, without making anything,” Miller said in 2020. “It was very sadistic.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IndieWire

Natalie Portman’s Trainer Reveals Her Grueling 10-Month ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Workout Routine

Click here to read the full article. “Thor: Love and Thunder” marks Natalie Portman’s first major Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance since 2013’s “Thor 2.” While the “Black Swan” star is reprising her role as Jane Foster from the first two “Thor” films, her third appearance will look dramatically different from anything Marvel fans have seen her do before. Rather than sitting on the sidelines as a love interest for the God of Thunder, Taika Waititi’s new film sees her picking up the hammer and suiting up as a superhero in her own right. But to do that, she had to get...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Godard
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Tippi Hedren
Person
Melanie Griffith
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Don Johnson
Person
Toby Jones
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Dakota Johnson Sees Relationship With Chris Martin’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Differently’ Due to Parents’ Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith’s Split

Making a change. Dakota Johnson said that parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith's 1996 divorce likely influenced her friendship with Chris Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow. “Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress, 32, told Vanity Fair in a feature published on […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Art#Film Star#Vanity Fair#Lsb Hitchcock
extratv

‘ER’ Actress Mary Mara’s Cause of Death Revealed

“ER” actress Mary Mara died suddenly this week at 61. Now, more details of her death are providing a clearer picture of what happened. While it was reported that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, it has been revealed that she died from asphyxiation.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NYLON

Dakota Johnson Doesn't Think 'Fifty Shades' Could Be Made Today

Right now, Dakota Johnson is busy promoting her latest film, the Cooper Raiff Sundance darling Cha Cha Real Smooth, (which she produced and stars in), and very soon, she’ll be promoting her new Netflix release, the film adaptation of Jane Austen’s final novel before her death, Persuasion. But lest we never forget about where Miss Johnson first came to be a household name — in the arms (read: sex chamber) of one Christian Grey, in the insanely popular Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy.
MOVIES
Collider

Scarlett Johansson to Star in Kristin Scott Thomas' Directorial Debut 'The Sea Change'

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) has been tapped for a new feature titled, The Sea Change, Deadline revealed today. The movie will take its story from the 1959 novel of the same name written by Elizabeth Jane Howard and will make its way to the big screen under the watchful eye of Kristin Scott Thomas. The drama will mark a first for the Oscar-nominated Scott Thomas, who through it, will be making her feature directorial debut. Known the world over for her performances in films including Four Weddings and a Funeral and The English Patient, it will be an exciting change to witness Scott Thomas’ creative input from behind the camera.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Reveals How He Separated Himself From Fonzie

When Henry Winkler does anything in life, he’s usually getting tagged with his role as Fonzie from Happy Days. There’s no doubt that the leather-jacket-wearing character is iconic in the world of classic TV. Winkler took that role and made it his own. People see him in that sitcom and just think he plays only that type of role. Well, we all know that he’s in the midst of an Emmy-winning stretch on the HBO series Barry. Still, separating himself from The Fonz did take some effort. You’d be surprised, though, at how simplistic Winkler makes the whole thing sound.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dakota Johnson Discusses What It Was Like Shooting ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ And Working With E.L. James

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson is setting the record straight about her time on the set of the Fifty Shades of Grey movies which were adapted from E.L. James Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy of books. The first film debuted in 2015 followed by the second film Fifty Shades Darker in 2017, and Fifty Shades Freed in 2018. Johnson, plays Anastasia Steele alongside Jamie Dornan as  Christian Grey. The actress spoke with Vanity Fair and reflected on her time shooting the series and butting heads with James who commanded full creative control that squashed any ideas or...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Dakota Johnson Reflects on “Mayhem” of Filming ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Trilogy

Dakota Johnson is looking back on filming Fifty Shades of Grey, which she said was “mayhem” behind the scenes. In a Vanity Fair cover story, the actress opened up about starring in the $1.3 billion film trilogy, based on E.L. James’ bestselling books, as Anastasia Steele after being intrigued by director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s vision of a stripped-down version of the book. However, the script would eventually change, with James maintaining creative control.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside Vacheron Constantin's Anatomy of Beauty Event With Dakota Johnson, Riley Keough and Nicole RichieMet Gala's Best Dressed: 16 Stars Who Understood the AssignmentChrissy Metz's 'Stay...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Kali Reis Joins Jodie Foster In Season 4 As It Gets HBO Greenlight

Click here to read the full article. Actor, professional boxer and Indigenous rights advocate Kali Reis is set to star opposite Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country. With both leads in place, Season 4 of the crime thriller anthology series has received a formal greenlight by HBO. Reis recently burst into the Hollywood scene with her acting debut in the indie film Catch the Fair One, on which she also helped develop the story with director Josef Kubota Wladyka. Her performance earned her a special Jury Mention for Best Actress at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, where the film won...
NFL
Daily Mail

Dakota Johnson reveals director Alfred Hitchcock once sent her mother Melanie Griffith a doll of her grandmother Tippi Hedren... in a coffin: 'Hitchcock was a tyrant'

Dakota Johnson is opening up about an incident involving iconic director Alfred Hitchcock and his star of The Birds - and Johnson's grandmother - Tippi Hedren. The 32-year-old Johnson is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, who herself is the daughter of Hedren, 92, with Johnson discussing a number of topics in her wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy