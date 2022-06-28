ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

SC Rep. Krystle Matthews responds to controversial call with inmate

By Chase Laudenslager
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FibeT_0gP26olW00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One day after News 2 obtained audio of a South Carolina Representative making controversial comments during a call with an inmate at a Greenville correctional facility, Krystle Matthews is defending her actions.

Matthews said that she did not know she was speaking with an inmate.

According to Matthews, she received a call from a woman she knew to be a political activist who wanted to introduce her to someone. The woman, who Matthews did not name, had already started the call with the inmate, identified as David Solomon Ballard. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Matthews was patched into the call around seven minutes in.

SC Rep calls for “secret sleepers” to infiltrate GOP

During the call, Matthews suggested illegal activities such as using “dope” money to fund campaigns and having “secret sleepers” steal opponents’ campaign signs in the middle of the night.

“Where the f—- are my black people with money? I don’t care about no dope money, give me that dope boy money. S—, where the f—, where’s the duffle bag boys? Get you, find you somebody in your family that doesn’t even know you’re donating to my campaign, and put that s— under their name. Like, what the f—,” Matthews can be heard saying in the call.

When asked about encouraging illegal activity, Matthews said that is not what she was doing and that the conversation was not taken in context.

“I’m not encouraging illegal activity,” Matthews said. “When you’re in private, for me, as a Black woman in our society, we talk trash… So it wasn’t like, you know, I’m not encouraging people to do those things, but the context was left out of the conversation.”

Matthews explained that some of the concepts she brought up in the call are actually quite common in politics, but she is now facing criticism for talking about them.

“Let’s not act like this is new stuff. Everything I said is something I talked about on my campaign trail. It’s the tone, and the way I said it, I think that caught people so off guard.”

Regarding her statements about using “dope” money for her campaign, Matthews implied that she did not have any “dope” money, but called out what she views as a double standard in campaign financing.

“A drug is a drug is a drug. Tim Scott has accepted over $200,000 in pharmaceutical money … What we see is that, when its one of the drugs in the upper echelon, it’s legal and nobody cares about when they use that money. But when it comes to the Black community, we talk about crack, cocaine, and heroin, it’s like ‘oh, those are illegal.’ It’s like hush.”

While Matthews acknowledged that she regrets the call because “everything is not palatable for everyone,” she said that she is happy the controversy brought attention to what she feels has been an overlooked race, and is giving her a platform to remind voters what she stands for.

“I’m not gonna bite my tongue, Carolyn, because people want me to come in a perfect box,” she told News 2’s Carolyn Murray. “I have not done anything illegal. Judge me by my works.”

Matthews said that she hopes people will stop getting caught up on what she calls the little things and focus on addressing real change, which she said she has done for four years at the state house and hopes to do if elected to the United States Senate.

“I have a strong back. No matter how much they keep throwing at me, I’m gonna keep showing up for working families here in South Carolina.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 74

Frank
1d ago

The text of the conversation and from the words from Matthews clearly stated she was soliciting drug money to be brought in to the campaign. No she trying to say her words are taken out of context, and that is just how she talks with her people. No It's very clear she wants drug money brought in by the brothers in a duffle bag. No confusion about the words, No words taken out of context. Criminal charges must be brought against Matthews for soliciting drug money from criminal activity.

Reply
24
Frank
1d ago

How can any law abiding American vote for a person who encouraged and approved of using illegal drug money being used to promote her campaign. What in the world are the people who are supporting her thinking and what kind of supporters are they.Is this woman involved in aiding and abetting the drug traffickers to donate to her campaign, how can any other conclusion be apparent to normal people. I would call on the SC Attorney General to start a full investigation into Matthews and the campaign donors , where the money came from and if drug trafficking money was accepted by the campaign with her knowledge. A grand jury investigation for State and Federal Felony Charges.

Reply(1)
25
TrumpBestPotusEver
1d ago

lots of leaked calls coming out, along with this one joes leaked call to hunter speaking of his buisness deal that joe has claimed he knows nothing about

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

SC Rep calls for “secret sleepers” to infiltrate GOP

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Krystle Matthews is under fire for a call she allegedly made to a South Carolina correctional inmate. In the call, the Representative says democrats need to run for Republican seats in state elections to improve their chances. The call was placed back on February 15th to David Solomon […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
State
South Carolina State
CNN

First on CNN: Georgia state GOP lawmakers file motion to quash subpoenas to appear in front of special grand jury investigating Trump

An attorney representing subpoenaed members of Georgia's General Assembly has filed a motion with the Superior Court of Fulton County asking to quash subpoenas for at least two GOP state lawmakers to appear as witnesses in front of the special purpose grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn election results.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Scott
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former star high school quarterback was denied bail by the judge for a mass shooting incident in South Carolina that injured 12

A judge denied bond for a South Carolina man who was a star football player in Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was arrested for a mass shooting on May 30 that left 9 people wounded and three others injured.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#The Inmate#Politics State#Sc Rep#Gop
WSPA 7News

Overnight earthquake reported in SC

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – An overnight earthquake was located in Elgin Sunday morning. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 3.4 around 1:31 a.m. USGS said there were four aftershocks. There were three in the morning in one in the afternoon. The most recent earthquake in South Carolina prior to this Saturday was […]
ELGIN, SC
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Democrats-turned-Republicans reveal reasons for party switch: 'They stopped listening to the people'

More than one million Americans have switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in the last 12 months, signaling a possible red wave to come this November. Dorchester County, South Carolina council member Harriet Holman and former Cincinnati sheriff Jim Neil joined "Fox & Friends First" early Tuesday to explain their own reasons for making the switch.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy