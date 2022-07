OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) board approved two projects at their meeting about continuing the conversion to PlatePay on Tuesday. OTA says they plan to convert two more turnpikes to PlatePay only. PlatePay is a method used to collect tolls without tollbooths or cash, using cameras to photograph a vehicle's license plate. OTA then uses these photos to mail an invoice to the vehicle's registered owner.

