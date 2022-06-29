ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dangerous environment’: Dayton schools rejects implementing House Bill 99

By Schalischa Petit-De
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools passed a resolution Tuesday opposing an Ohio bill allowing school staff to carry guns.

Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law June 13, 2022. The new law sets requirements for teachers and staff to be armed inside Ohio schools, significantly lowering firearm training needed.

DPS passed a resolution at its board meeting objecting the bill, saying it will not exercise their authority to allow armed employees. The district said firearms in schools would create a dangerous environment and threaten the safety of students and staff.

“We all know what makes our schools safer and it is not Ohio House Bill 99, it is not firearms in our schools,” DPS Board of Education Vice President Jocelyn Spencer Rhynard said. “We have seen the tragedy of what happens in our schools when there are guns in our schools. And Dayton Public Schools will be safer because of this resolution.”

You can read the district’s full resolution below.

DPS-resolution-in-opposition-to-HB-99_

Education
