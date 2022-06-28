ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Astros place All-Star Michael Brantley (shoulder) on IL

The Houston Astros placed outfielder Michael Brantley on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to right shoulder discomfort.

The five-time All-Star will be examined later this week when the team returns to Houston. Brantley was injured during Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees and the Astros are now playing the New York Mets.

“We have a good idea what we need to do to get back as soon as possible,” Brantley said of his shoulder. “I’m not happy to go on the IL for this, but at the same time, it’s in the best interest to be 100 percent healthy moving forward.”

Brantley, 35, is batting .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs this season.

Overall, he has a .298 average with 127 homers and 713 RBIs in 1,430 games over 14 seasons with Cleveland (2009-18) and Houston.

The Astros also recalled outfielder Chas McCormick and right-hander Enoli Paredes from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday. Paredes replaces right-hander Brandon Bielak, who was optioned to Sugar Land after Sunday’s game.

–Field Level Media

HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
