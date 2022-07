NOTICE IS HEREBY given that the Town Board in and for the Town of Oelrichs, Fall River County, South Dakota on the 12th of July at the hour of 7:30 o’clock p.m. at the Oelrichs Community Center, Oelrichs, South Dakota, will meet in regular session to consider the following new application for Alcohol Beverage License to operate within the municipality for the 2022 licensing period, which has been presented to the Town Board.

OELRICHS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO