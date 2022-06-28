ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Southbound I-25 closed due to police activity near Abriendo Ave.

 2 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation reported at 4:57 p.m. a portion of I-25 was closed due to police activity.

According to CDOT, southbound I-25 was shut down at Exit 97B- Abriendo Ave. and Exit 97A- Central Ave. to Northern Ave. As of 5:18 p.m., the road was still closed.

Drivers are asked to use exit 97B to reach Abriendo Ave.

The Pueblo Police Department confirmed this closure is connected to the officer-involved activity south of Pueblo at Exit 87.

