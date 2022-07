Steven Bergwijn is one of the players that Tottenham Hotspur wants to offload this summer, and despite his lack of production, there is a market for the 24-year-old. Ajax has been one of the club reportedly heavily interested in the winger, but De Telegraaf reports that the Dutch giants face competition as Everton are leading the race to sign the Netherlands international.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO