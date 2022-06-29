Day 1 of Watson hearing concludes; NFL eyes suspension
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Day one of the disciplinary hearings for Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson ended in Delaware without a ruling.
The proceedings will resume Wednesday and could last several additional days.
The Associated Press is reporting that the NFL is insisting on an indefinite suspension for Watson. Meanwhile, Watson’s legal team insists that there is no basis for that punishment.
Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson is overseeing the hearing. She was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association.
She will decide whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.
At that point, both sides will be able to appeal her decision, leaving the decision in the hands of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
