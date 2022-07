A Southern California man has died in a head-on crash that also injured a woman on Highway 101 in Mendocino County. On Monday evening, CHP say a 36-year-old Burbank man drove his Toyota Prius over the highway’s center median into oncoming traffic in the Redwood Valley area. He collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the opposite lane resulting in his death. The female driver of the Jeep suffered major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Her passenger was uninjured. CHP are still determining what caused the crash and whether or not the Burbank man was intoxicated.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO