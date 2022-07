As the January transfer window opened Celtic quickly announced a trio of new recruits from Japan, one of which was the J-League joint top scorer Daizen Maeda. The striker was joining on an initial 6 month loan deal after which time a clause would be activated requiring Celtic to sign to him on a permanent deal. This type of deal was a new one to me but basically it meant Celtic were committing to buy him permanently at the end of the loan spell no matter what.

