Former Putnam County teacher indicted on child pornography charges

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Putnam County teacher has been indicted after detectives say they found child pornography, as well as evidence of distribution of child pornography, on a computer at his Cumberland County home.

On Tuesday, agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 61-year-old Michael J. Phillips.

According to the Office of District Attorney General, Bryant C. Dunaway , the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip that photographic files containing suspected child pornography may have been uploaded in the jurisdiction.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to seize computers and electronic devices from Phillip’s home.

The former teacher in the Putnam County School System is being charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives say there is no evidence, at this time, that any child in Putnam or Cumberland County has been a victim in this case.

This case is still being investigated. If you have any information that would provide further assistance you are asked to contact the District Attorney General’s Office.

