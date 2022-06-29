ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

Former Putnam County teacher indicted on child pornography charges

By Sebastian Posey
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWyL9_0gP241ri00

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Putnam County teacher has been indicted after detectives say they found child pornography, as well as evidence of distribution of child pornography, on a computer at his Cumberland County home.

On Tuesday, agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 61-year-old Michael J. Phillips.

According to the Office of District Attorney General, Bryant C. Dunaway , the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip that photographic files containing suspected child pornography may have been uploaded in the jurisdiction.

Bookkeeper kept Claiborne County court cash, says comptroller

Investigators obtained a search warrant to seize computers and electronic devices from Phillip’s home.

The former teacher in the Putnam County School System is being charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives say there is no evidence, at this time, that any child in Putnam or Cumberland County has been a victim in this case.

This case is still being investigated. If you have any information that would provide further assistance you are asked to contact the District Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

McMinn County Mexican restaurant earns lowest score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dozen violations at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s health inspection reports. The McMinn County restaurant earned a 74, which is just above failing. Mexi-wing, 112 N. White Street, Athens — Grade: 74, Follow-up Grade: 93. The inspector writes the person...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Cookeville, TN
Putnam County, TN
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Putnam County, TN
WATE

Fireworks price increase impacting Lenoir City shop ahead of July 4th

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — We have all noticed some items are costing more right now: gas, groceries and now fireworks. It comes with less than a week until the Fourth of July. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Elizabeth Kuebel visited Lenoir City’s Bimbo’s Fireworks. There, supervisor Ed Boling pointed out examples of more costly […]
LENOIR CITY, TN
WATE

‘What we are supposed to do’ Jobs4TN outage hurting East Tennesseans who receive unemployment benefits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 12,000 Tennesseans rely on Jobs4TN to make claims or file for unemployment, but the service outage after a reported cyberattack has made it impossible for residents to receive their unemployment benefits. Dina Williams, a Greene County teacher, has tried to make ends meet since finding out about the outage on […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#East Tennessee#Violent Crime#Wkrn#The Office Of District#Wate Com#Tn
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy