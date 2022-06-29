ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Can you tell me how to get, how to get my COVID vaccine: Elmo does PSA encouraging shots for younger kids

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVauZ_0gP23zKu00

( The Hill ) – Elmo is showing off his “super duper bandage” after getting his first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The “Sesame Street” monster appeared in a public service announcement (PSA) released Tuesday to promote vaccinations for children ages 5 and younger.

“Now Daddy has super duper bandages just like Elmo,” the fire-engine red character — who’s 3-and-a-half-years-old — says to his father, Louie, in the video from Sesame Workshop , made in collaboration with the Ad Council and the COVID Collaborative’s COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative.

“You were super duper today, getting your COVID vaccine, Elmo,” Louie tells his son.

“There was a little pinch, but it was OK,” responds the famed children’s character.

Louis then tells viewers he “had a lot of questions about Elmo getting the COVID vaccine.”

“Was it safe? Was it the right decision? I talked to our pediatrician so I could make the right choice. I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love.”

Should COVID booster shots get updated for the fall?

The PSA, created in both English and Spanish, was produced in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics, the nonprofit Sesame Workshop said.

The push to get the country’s youngest population vaccinated comes a little more than a week after the CDC signed off on Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 4 years, as well as Moderna’s shots for kids up to age 5.

Children under 5 were the last group eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Ad Council research cited by Sesame Workshop, 52 percent of parents have not “firmly made up their mind either way about getting their child under 5 vaccinated.”

It’s not the first time that “Sesame Street” has leaned on its colorful cast of Muppets to encourage vaccinations — it also created PSAs to urge adults to get the vaccines and videos targeted towards kids ages 5 and older.

“Many parents understandably have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines for young children, and we want to encourage them to ask questions and seek out information,” Jeanette Betancourt, Sesame Workshop’s senior vice president of U.S. social impact, said in a statement. “With help from Elmo and his dad Louie, we want to model real conversations, encourage parents’ questions, and help children know what to expect,” Betancourt said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

3 teens arrested for 2021 homicide in Eaton Co.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Three teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last year on the 3900 block of Hunters Ridge Dr. Lansing Police were called to a shooting around 2:37 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2021. Shortly after, they heard about a 17-year-old who went to a local hospital with […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Workshop#Psa#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Ad Council
TODAY.com

Elmo gets his COVID-19 vaccine shot: 'A little pinch, but that was OK'

Can you tell me how to get to the "Sesame Street" vaccine center?. Elmo seems to have found it, based on a new Sesame Workshop public service announcement tweeted Tuesday morning by the "Sesame Street" account. "It’s okay to have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children!" the tweet reads. "Elmo’s...
PETS
Davenport Journal

“Kids are being sold the false idea that transitioning will make them happy”, Transgender man, who transitioned from female to male after being convinced that she was in the wrong body, says she will never be a man

Transgender man, who transitioned from female to male after being convinced that she was ‘in the wrong body,’ says that she is a biological woman that medically transitioned to appear like a male through synthetic hormones and surgery. She also says that she ‘will never be a man.’ The transgender man also said that after the procedures, she gets infections every three to four months and is ‘probably not going to live very long.’ During her transition, she had seven surgeries.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Nashville News Hub

“Just hug your babies, cause time is of the essence and you just don’t know when they’ll be gone”, Mother is hoping to help other parents after unexpectedly losing her twin sons

As all parents know, there’s nothing as important as the health and safety of their babies, and the formula shortage has left many people feeling anxious about how they’ll feed them. Some young children, teens, and adults with medical needs also rely on formula for their nutrition. The baby formula is still in short supply and in high demand across the country. While efforts have been made to ease the nationwide shortage, parents are still stressing about feeding their children. The COVID-19 pandemic created supply chain and staffing issues, and a recent recall of baby formula due to contaminated products from a key factory added to the problem.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WLNS

Michigan man sentenced to 23 years for fake pills

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine disguised as prescription pills and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. During an August 2021 traffic stop, Michigan State Police in Muskegon found Roddrick Montez Wilson, 26, in possession of […]
WLNS

Man shot at Holmes and Waverly in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Holmes and Waverly. According to the LPD, a man was grazed. No further injuries have been reported. The shooting is still under investigation. 6 News is on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized: Reports

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported. Barker, who married reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian last month, was taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the L.A. Times reported. Photos from TMZ showed medical workers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WLNS

40-year-old arrested for OWI in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police is reminding people never to drink and drive, no matter what the time is. A 40-year-old person was stopped on I-96 in Eaton County Wednesday morning, and after further investigation, they were arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. “No matter what time of the day it is, […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of separation between church and state: ‘The church is supposed to direct the government’

(The Hill) – Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) says she is “tired” of the longstanding separation between church and state in the U.S., adding that she believes “the church is supposed to direct the government.” In a Sunday speech at the Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt, Colo., ahead of her primary election on Tuesday, Boebert argued […]
BASALT, CO
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy