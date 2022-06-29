Primary night analysis with FOX 25's Dan Snyder and Amber Integrated's Jackson Lisle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former state employee is suing Brent Swadley and the State of Oklahoma, over claims he was fired for "resisting" attempts by Swadley's to charge the State. In the lawsuit, Scott Fraley, who emails obtained by FOX 25 show was the Park Manager at Quartz...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — COVID-19 appears to be making a return in the State of Oklahoma. In this segment of Wellness Wednesday, FOX 25's Dan Snyder speaks with OU Health's Dr. Dale Bratzler regarding roughly 6,000 new COVID cases in the state. Watch the full segment in the video...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After months of frenzied advertisements and political mud-slinging, only a handful of races for the GOP nomination remain yet to be determined. Despite large amounts of money being poured into Republican challengers to Governor Kevin Stitt, the Governor's race was anything but a nail-biter. "I...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, a lifelong Republican who switched parties last year, won the Democratic nomination Tuesday in the governor’s race. Hofmeister defeated longtime Democratic Party activist and former state Sen. Connie Johnson in Tuesday’s primary. Hofmeister said she...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor conceded his race to challenger Gentner Drummond on Tuesday. Drummond earned 180,338 votes (50.88%) to O'Connor's 174,125 votes with all precincts reporting. Drummond previously ran for Oklahoma Attorney General in 2018 but lost a narrow race to Mike Hunter. Hunter...
The Oklahoma State Fair released the line-up of free concerts coming to the fair this fall. Among the acts slated to perform are Blue Oyster Cult, Tracy Lawrence, Foghat, Tommy James and the Shondells, and Colt Ford. The concerts will take place on the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage. The Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Clever Real Estate is calling Oklahoma City more than OK when it comes to raising a family. Based on data collected in this study, Clever ranked Oklahoma City as number nine of the top 50 cities to raise a family. At the end of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt's request for federal disaster assistance related to tornadoes and flooding that occurred in early May was approved by the White House on Thursday. The approval means that individuals and business owner in Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa counties who...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services are urging an extra measure of caution during the upcoming holiday weekend. The agency said forest, grass and brush fires are more likely to be started on July 4 than any other day of the year. Drought is creeping back into areas...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting the state's first human case and death caused by the West Nile Virus in 2022. State health officials said the case was a central Oklahoma resident who was hospitalized before passing away. The West Nile Virus is...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fred Harlan would be the first to admit that he wasn't always on board with electric vehicles. "I'm a believer in it now. It took a while for me to embrace this, but it's here," said Harlan. It's here now in a big way, literally....
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) board approved two projects at their meeting about continuing the conversion to PlatePay on Tuesday. OTA says they plan to convert two more turnpikes to PlatePay only. PlatePay is a method used to collect tolls without tollbooths or cash, using cameras to photograph a vehicle's license plate. OTA then uses these photos to mail an invoice to the vehicle's registered owner.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A law that will take effect Friday will protect police dogs by cracking down on individuals who harm K-9s. Joker's Law strengthens penalties for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in the state. Offenders will now be charged with a Class B felony.
Two Oklahoma representatives have filed a bipartisan request for an interim study on school safety on Thursday. The study, requested by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, and Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, would review school security practices and examine how schools protect their students. "We want to take a holistic approach," Pae...
