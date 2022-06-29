ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber, OK

Primary night analysis with FOX 25's Dan Snyder and Amber Integrated's Jackson Lisle

By KOKH STAFF
okcfox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 25's Dan Snyder and Jackson Lisle...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Wellness Wednesday: COVID-19 cases growing in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — COVID-19 appears to be making a return in the State of Oklahoma. In this segment of Wellness Wednesday, FOX 25's Dan Snyder speaks with OU Health's Dr. Dale Bratzler regarding roughly 6,000 new COVID cases in the state. Watch the full segment in the video...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Joy Hofmeister wins Democratic nomination in Oklahoma's race for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, a lifelong Republican who switched parties last year, won the Democratic nomination Tuesday in the governor’s race. Hofmeister defeated longtime Democratic Party activist and former state Sen. Connie Johnson in Tuesday’s primary. Hofmeister said she...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Amber, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
City
Fox, OK
State
Oklahoma State
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor concedes race to Gentner Drummond

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor conceded his race to challenger Gentner Drummond on Tuesday. Drummond earned 180,338 votes (50.88%) to O'Connor's 174,125 votes with all precincts reporting. Drummond previously ran for Oklahoma Attorney General in 2018 but lost a narrow race to Mike Hunter. Hunter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma State Fair releases 2022 concert lineup

The Oklahoma State Fair released the line-up of free concerts coming to the fair this fall. Among the acts slated to perform are Blue Oyster Cult, Tracy Lawrence, Foghat, Tommy James and the Shondells, and Colt Ford. The concerts will take place on the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage. The Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
okcfox.com

Oklahoma reports its first West Nile Virus case and death in 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting the state's first human case and death caused by the West Nile Virus in 2022. State health officials said the case was a central Oklahoma resident who was hospitalized before passing away. The West Nile Virus is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OTA approves two projects for continuation of converting turnpikes to PlatePay

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) board approved two projects at their meeting about continuing the conversion to PlatePay on Tuesday. OTA says they plan to convert two more turnpikes to PlatePay only. PlatePay is a method used to collect tolls without tollbooths or cash, using cameras to photograph a vehicle's license plate. OTA then uses these photos to mail an invoice to the vehicle's registered owner.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Breaking Down#Amber Integrated
okcfox.com

New Tennessee law to protect police dogs will soon go into effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A law that will take effect Friday will protect police dogs by cracking down on individuals who harm K-9s. Joker's Law strengthens penalties for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in the state. Offenders will now be charged with a Class B felony.
NASHVILLE, TN
okcfox.com

Two Oklahoma Representatives request bipartisan study on school safety

Two Oklahoma representatives have filed a bipartisan request for an interim study on school safety on Thursday. The study, requested by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, and Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, would review school security practices and examine how schools protect their students. "We want to take a holistic approach," Pae...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Wild Wednesday: Cockroaches

Good Day OK's Jasmine Anderson and Adam King meet with Erica Buckwalter from the OKC Zoo to learn about cockroaches. For more information call (405) 424-3344 or click here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy