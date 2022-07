Jessica Dianne McCollum of Mt. Olive passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 8:18 p.m. at her residence. She was 47 years old. Jessica was born on January 23, 1975, the daughter of Floyd Ralph Collins and Claudia Dianne (Lewis) Collins. She attended and graduated from Staunton school District. She earned an Associate’s Degree from Ranken Technical College where her focus was Architecture and Drafting. She was a member of Walshville Baptist Church in Walshville, IL.

