Rising fuel costs force cutbacks in Oklahoma Department of Public Safety

MENDON, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say at least three people are dead after a train derailment in rural Missouri. Several cars on an Amtrak train flipped on their side after the train collided with a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri. Mendon lies about a hundred miles northeast of Kansas City. Authorities say at least 50 people were hurt. An estimated 243 passengers were on board the train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago. Authorities arrived on the scene and Amtrak says it has also deployed resources. Click here to read more about this story.

MENDON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO