Las Vegas ranks in the top 5 for 4th of July celebrations

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - With 84% of Americans planning to celebrate the 4th of July this year and collective food spending for the holiday to reach $7.7 billion, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2022's Best & Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations .

To determine the best places to celebrate the most star-spangled occasion, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun, using 21 key metrics ranging from average beer and wine prices to duration of fireworks shows to the Fourth of July weather forecast.

Obviously, Las Vegas ranks high as a place where the weather is unlikely to rain out fireworks celebration. WalletHub also ranked Vegas at the top of the ‘Legality of Fireworks’ and ‘Prevalence of affordable 5 Star Restaurants’ categories, and land in 5 th place in ‘Number of Festivals and performances’.

Vegas takes a bit of a hit in the categories of ‘Walkability’ (55 th place) and ‘Duration of Fireworks Show’ (50 th )

Overall, Las Vegas finished as the 5 th best city for the 4 th , trailing only San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Atlanta.

Henderson and North Las Vegas weren’t thought of nearly as well as Las Vegas, finishing 87 th and 71 st , respectively. Reno finished 41st

WalletHub gives a big dud to Newark, Jersey City and San Bernardino, which were ranked at the bottom.

For a look at the full survey, click here .