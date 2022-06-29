ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas ranks in the top 5 for 4th of July celebrations

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulab9_0gP23dAA00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - With 84% of Americans planning to celebrate the 4th of July this year and collective food spending for the holiday to reach $7.7 billion, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2022's Best & Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations .

To determine the best places to celebrate the most star-spangled occasion, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun, using 21 key metrics ranging from average beer and wine prices to duration of fireworks shows to the Fourth of July weather forecast.

Obviously, Las Vegas ranks high as a place where the weather is unlikely to rain out fireworks celebration. WalletHub also ranked Vegas at the top of the ‘Legality of Fireworks’ and ‘Prevalence of affordable 5 Star Restaurants’ categories, and land in 5 th place in ‘Number of Festivals and performances’.

Vegas takes a bit of a hit in the categories of ‘Walkability’ (55 th place) and ‘Duration of Fireworks Show’ (50 th )

Overall, Las Vegas finished as the 5 th best city for the 4 th , trailing only San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Atlanta.

Henderson and North Las Vegas weren’t thought of nearly as well as Las Vegas, finishing  87 th and 71 st , respectively. Reno finished 41st

WalletHub gives a big dud to Newark, Jersey City and San Bernardino, which were ranked at the bottom.

For a look at the full survey, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas airport to reopen aircraft viewing area on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After being closed since April 1, 2020, Harry Reid International Airport announced that it will reopen the Sunset Viewing Area on Friday. According to a news release, the lot, located off Sunset Road near the intersection of Escondido Street, has been closed since April 1, 2020, as part of cost-containment efforts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#4th Of July#Atlanta#Beer#Americans
Engadget

Boring Company's underground Loop now runs to the Las Vegas Strip

The walk from the Las Vegas Convention Center to Tacos El Gordo may only be seven-tenths of a mile but under the blazing sun of a Nevada winter, the trip can seem an eternity. Lucky for us Al Pastor enthusiasts, this traditional CES taco trek is now far more convenient as the Boring Company and Resorts World Las Vegas announced the official opening of the latest Loop station at Las Vegas Convention Center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas airport reports third highest passenger total in history

Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport in May recorded its third busiest month in history, led by a resurgence in international travel and a one-million-passenger increase over May 2021. It came up only 32,000 passengers short of the all-time record set in October 2019. That’s a good sign ahead...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newtolasvegas.com

In Las Vegas there’s vision–and then there’s reality

The “vision statement” on the website of the Clark County (Nevada) Assessor’s Office in Las Vegas says the goal is to become “the most technologically advanced, user-friendly Assessor’s Office in the country.” As this montage of screenshots shows on Wednesday, the day before some property tax cap forms are technically due and taxpayers, including those at the New To Las Vegas world headquarters, are frantically trying to look up their parcel number, the vision is still a bit short of reality.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Something Big Is Coming to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Strip smells like a Grateful Dead concert. That's because while the city has legalized buying marijuana, it has not legalized consuming it outside of private residences. So, tourists can buy their pot, but can't smoke it in their hotel rooms, in casinos, or even in designated outdoor smoking areas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

City’s first ‘first lady’ dies

Boulder City’s first first lady, Marjie “Sue” Broadbent, died Sunday, June 26. She was 87. She is being recalled by family and friends for her work as a public servant and as a “people person” who genuinely cared for those around her. “She loved people,”...
BOULDER CITY, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
369
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy