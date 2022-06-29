ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Angels reliever Archie Bradley fractured right elbow during brawl vs. Mariners

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5kwK_0gP23aVz00

Sunday’s brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners is still proving to be costly.

The Angels announced on Tuesday that right-handed reliever Archie Bradley fractured his right elbow, which they believe was sustained when he slipped and fell over the dugout railing while trying to get onto the field when Sunday’s brawl erupted, according to the team’s head trainer.

Bradley, who has a 4.82 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched this year, is expected to be shut down for at least four weeks before beginning a throwing program. That would mean he would be out likely for the next two months before possibly rejoining the team.

Bradley is not the only one who was injured from the fight. Mariners catcher Luis Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a sore left shoulder.

This is in addition to 12 players and personnel who were suspended for their role in the brawl.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dodgers star Freddie Freeman breaks silence on firing agent amid Braves drama

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman had an emotional return to his longtime former team, the Atlanta Braves, during their series over the weekend. It was Freeman’s first time facing his former team at Truist Park since leaving the Braves in the offseason. After Freeman’s weekend back in Atlanta, the Dodgers’ star surprisingly fired […] The post Dodgers star Freddie Freeman breaks silence on firing agent amid Braves drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Braves: 3 photos that prove Freddie Freeman never wanted to leave Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves celebrated Freddie Freeman over the weekend, but the star first baseman struggled with emotions in his return. On Tuesday, he fired his agents. Freeman never really intended to leave Atlanta, and Tuesday’s news all but confirmed that. They played hardball with the Braves, and Alex Anthopoulos called Freeman’s bluff, trading for Matt Olson to replace him.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Bradley, CA
Local
California Sports
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson comments on Freddie Freeman switching agents

Following Freddie Freeman‘s emotional return to Truist Park, he announced that he is switching agencies because he believes they mishandled his free agent negotiations. As tears ran down Freeman’s face throughout the entire weekend, it couldn’t be more clear that he was wearing the wrong uniform. Unfortunately, there’s no going back now.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Torrens
Yardbarker

3 teams that could steal Aaron Judge away from the Bronx

The New York Yankees have no intention of letting Aaron Judge join another team in free agency next off-season, but unless they’re willing to open up the checkbook, they may lose out on the star slugger. Judge is having an MVP-caliber campaign, hitting .289 with a 36.4% on-base rate and career-best .629 slugging percentage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#The Los Angeles Angels
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Mike Trout pointed out that Angels reliever was tipping pitches

The Los Angeles Angels dropped to 36-41 after an 11-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and Mike Trout seemed visibly frustrated with one of his teammates. Angels reliever Elvis Peguero came on in the sixth inning and gave up four earned runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings. Peguero was tipping his pitches, and cameras caught Trout in center field demonstrating how the pitcher was doing so. Trout was seemingly showing Peguero how to fix the problem.
ANAHEIM, CA
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: 3 trade deadline surprises that could await St. Louis front office

The St. Louis Cardinals could be in for some surprises at this year’s MLB trade deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in a tight race with the Milwaukee Brewers for National League Central supremacy. Two teams enter, one will walk out with a playoff berth as the other hopes to have enough wins for a wild card berth. This week’s MLB Power Rankings place them ahead of the Brewers but a bad series can change everything.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Angels pitcher goes to IL after falling out of dugout during Mariners brawl

The Los Angeles Angels lost one of their relief pitchers for months due to injury as a result of the brawl with the Seattle Mariners. The Los Angeles Angels-Seattle Mariners rivalry increased on June 26, 2022 after both teams engaged in a chaotic brawl that resulted in 12 individuals getting suspended by MLB. Now, the Angels have lost one of their pitchers as a result of the fight.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Mets add former Brave via waivers

Robertson is a utility player that never made an appearance in Atlanta. He’s proven to have a knack for getting on-base, but there’s not much else to love about his game. With so many players on their way back for the Braves, it was always unlikely he stuck around in the organization for much longer. Let’s just hope he doesn’t come back and bite Atlanta in some way with the Mets.
MLB
Audacy

Audacy

60K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy