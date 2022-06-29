Angels reliever Archie Bradley fractured right elbow during brawl vs. Mariners

Sunday’s brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners is still proving to be costly.

The Angels announced on Tuesday that right-handed reliever Archie Bradley fractured his right elbow, which they believe was sustained when he slipped and fell over the dugout railing while trying to get onto the field when Sunday’s brawl erupted, according to the team’s head trainer.

Bradley, who has a 4.82 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched this year, is expected to be shut down for at least four weeks before beginning a throwing program. That would mean he would be out likely for the next two months before possibly rejoining the team.

Bradley is not the only one who was injured from the fight. Mariners catcher Luis Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a sore left shoulder.

This is in addition to 12 players and personnel who were suspended for their role in the brawl.