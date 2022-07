Harmony Tan’s Wimbledon doubles partner Tamara Korpatsch admits she is “very sad” after the French player’s late withdrawal following the impact of the epic win over Serena Williams. Tan triumphed late on Tuesday evening after more than three hours on Centre Court. But the physical effects appear to have pushed the world No 115 to prioritise her singles campaign at the All England Club.A late message was sent to Korpatsch, who was due to play her first-ever Grand Slam doubles match, wit the first round match against Nadiia Kichenok and Raluca Olaru cancelled. “Unfortunately my doubles partner Harmony Tan...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO