Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green's Daeqwon Plowden joining New Orleans for NBA Summer League

 3 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — After going undrafted last week, Daeqwon Plowden will play in the NBA Summer League with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agent, Drew Kelso, confirmed with The Blade on Tuesday.

Plowden signed a summer contract with New Orleans and will join forces with draft picks Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, and Karlo Matkovic on the Pelicans’ Summer League roster. He will work for the opportunity of a two-way contract or an Exhibit 10 contract with either New Orleans or a different team.

“Being in this situation is great for me,” Plowden said. “I believe it’s giving me an opportunity to prove myself. New Orleans is a good team, and for them to give me this chance is an honor.”

New Orleans was one of three teams to work out the former Bowling Green State University star forward throughout the pre-draft process. The other two were Utah and Washington.

The NBA Summer League begins July 7 in Las Vegas.

New Orleans made the Western Conference play-in tournament as the No. 8 seed at 36-46 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Phoenix in six games last season.

The 6-foot-6 Plowden would add to a Pelicans roster laced with a mix of young and old at the small forward position. Brandon Ingram is the unquestioned starter with All-Star potential at the position, but the depth chart opens up behind him with 23-year-old Herbert Jones, 24-year-old Naj Marshall, 30-year-old Tony Snell, and 36-year-old Garrett Temple.

Plowden etched his name as one of the Falcons’ program greats in never missing a game in his five-year career. He currently stands eighth in program history in scoring with 1,618 points, and fourth in BGSU history in rebounds (935) and blocked shots (126).

“Daeqwon will do a tremendous job in Summer League with the New Orleans Pelicans,” BGSU coach Michael Huger said. “We are so proud of him and all the hard work he has put in to get to this point. I expect him to be on an NBA roster next season. He will be the hardest playing guy on the court. They are getting a quality young man.”

