Summit County, CO

Lack of child care pushes families out of the county

By Luke Vidic
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife in Summit County can come with many cost-of-living hurdles. For some it’s housing, but for others the leading problem is affordable and available child care. Early Childhood Options Program Manager Catherine Schaaf said Summit County’s combined waitlist for child care is more than 600 names long, and it can take...

Summit Daily News

Summit County campgrounds fill quickly ahead of Fourth of July weekend

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is one of the most popular times of year to travel across the country. Families often pack their cars with lawn chairs, grilled delicacies and outdoor games to head back to hometowns, warm beachside getaways or cool mountain-town communities. As for Summit County, many...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

How to have fun in Summit County this Fourth of July

July has arrived, and with it there will be a slew of patriotic parties in honor of Independence Day. Like last year, many favorite festivities are returning to fill the weekend with holiday joy. However, no public fireworks will be happening this year. Local governments haven’t put on a fireworks display on July Fourth since 2017 due to reasons such as fire risk, traffic and the coronavirus pandemic.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Cow tries to cross U.S. 36 outside Boulder looking for calf

A cow separated from her calf escaped her pen three times and eventually wound up on U.S. 36 outside Boulder, but officials said she was safely corralled and a reunion is in the works. Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said the cow tried to...
BOULDER, CO
cpr.org

They lost their home in the Marshall fire. Here’s where they stand six months later.

Half a year after the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, Boulder County communities devastated by the Marshall fire look more and more like construction sites. On a recent afternoon in Louisville's Harper Lake neighborhood, excavators and massive tractor-trailers worked in tandem to remove remaining debris. Cleared lots were covered in specialized mulch to smother any toxic dust and ash left by the Dec. 30 fire. At a few sites, "for sale" signs had been placed atop the smoothed dirt near the sidewalks.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County officials table request to make changes to neighborhood on Bald Mountain near Sally Barber Trail due to concerns

Summit County Commissioners have decided not to immediately approve minor modifications to the planned unit development outlined for the Ranch at Breckenridge, near Bald Mountain. Suzanne Sabo, principal of Allen-Guerra Architecture, purchased a 212-acre plot of land called the Ranch at Breckenridge and wants to fulfill the original purpose of...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Eagle family reeling from accident in Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17. Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son when...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
cuindependent.com

Twelve Tribes under scrutiny in Marshall Fire investigation

The Twelve Tribes sect is currently under investigation for igniting one of the most destructive fires in Colorado state history. This expansive fire, later coined “The Marshall Fire”, set over 1,100 homes ablaze in Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021– a catastrophic event that would not be easily forgotten by Superior and Louisville residents.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
Summit Daily News

Live updates: June 28 primary election results for Summit County

This story will continue to be updated as Summit Daily News receives results. 11:17 p.m. According to Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathy Neel, there will still be other ballots coming in from other countries but she said in a text that she does not expect these to change the outcome of the election. No other updates are expected to come tonight. We are wrapping up for the evening. Be sure to check back on SummitDaily.com and SummitDaily.com/Election for final tallies.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Stormy outlook clouds Fourth of July holiday weekend in Summit County

As Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said at the Tuesday Summit County Board of County Commissioners meeting, this is the first time in years that Summit County has not been under a fire restriction for July Fourth thanks to recent rains. It’s now looking like that trend will continue since rains are expected throughout the weekend and continuing into the Monday holiday.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

