Report: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Turns Down Home Run Derby Invite

By Daniela Perez
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The first baseman reportedly does not want to risk a “flare-up” of soreness in his left wrist.

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has reportedly decided to skip this year’s Home Run Derby, making it the second consecutive year he is missing the event, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet .

Guerrero is reportedly missing the event because he does not want to risk a “flare-up” of soreness in his left wrist. He said he has been dealing with the issue since the minor leagues, but the soreness forced him out of the starting lineup on May 29 against the Angels.

“My wrist is fine right now but I’ve got to be careful—there are too many swings in a home run derby,” Guerrero said through his interpreter on Monday to Davidi. “I don’t want to take a chance that my wrist gets hurt again and it gets bad and I won’t be able to help the team win, which is what we’re trying to do here. I don’t want to risk it.”

In order to combat the issue, he’s been doing exercises and regular treatment to make the joint more stable and strengthen it.

Guerrero missed last year’s edition of the event because he wanted to manage his workload before the second half of MLB’s season, according to Davidi.

In 2019, the 23-year-old became a sensation when he broke the Derby record for most home runs in a single round at the time. He hit 29 homers in the first round, and he hit a total 91 dingers that night. He ended up losing to Derby winner Pete Alonso in the final.

This season, Guerrero has played in 72 games while hitting 18 homers and slashing .268/.360/.506. He is still on track to be selected for the All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium as he leads all American League first basemen in voting. The Derby is slated to take place on July 18 at Dodger Stadium.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

