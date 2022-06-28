Akron weather: Temperatures heading back into 90s Thursday, Friday

Temperatures should return to normal Wednesday, with highs around 83 on Wednesday increasing to around 90 on Thursday and into the low 90s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are then expected to drop back to the low to mid-80s over the weekend and through Tuesday, forecasters said.

Overnight lows through the weekend are expected to be in the low to mid-60s.

An increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted for Friday, with a 40% chance of precipitation increasing later in the day to around 70% Friday night.

Here's the seven-day forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 7 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron weather: Temperatures heading back into 90s Thursday, Friday