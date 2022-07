College sweethearts celebrate their love in a modern engagement session in Alabama. Joyce & Corbett’s love story began while attending Alabama State University. Both studying Rehabilitation Services, they were first introduced in a formal classroom setting. However, they soon discovered they had a lot more in common than just their studies. Their passion for helping others, traveling, and trying new food spots together led them to love – and now forever!

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO