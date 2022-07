On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Elizabeth Ann Green, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79. Elizabeth was a New Years baby; born January 1st, 1943, in Valentine, Nebraska then raised on a cattle farm. On March 3rd, 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, Harold Duane Green. They raised their son Anthony Duane Green together. She received her bachelor 's degree in business from the University of Nebraska. After moving to Flagstaff, AZ, she co-founded IMPRA in the early 70 's and retired in 1994 in Phoenix, AZ.

