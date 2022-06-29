ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

In Las Vegas, inspectors are cracking down on illegal fireworks

By Jeremy J. Ford
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phIkG_0gP20kRs00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You light it and they will write it! Clark County inspectors were out enforcing the fight against illegal fireworks.

Tuesday was the first day of fireworks sales in southern Nevada. At TNT fireworks, sales have already taken place, and at the same time, safety practices have been shared.

“I bought a bundle to support the high heat baseball team here,” said local army veteran Jorge Plancarte.

Plancarte bought his fireworks early from a reputable stand and told 8 News Now that he’s against illegal fireworks.

“You might cause destruction, not just for you, but for the entire city of Las Vegas.”

That was one of the many reasons for county inspectors to enforce the ban on illegal fireworks by making sure that all booths comply with county regulations.

“All of the product inside the booth has a safe and sane sticker on it,” said fire inspector Mertin Casillas.

Some of the safe and sane fireworks include sparklers, smokeballs, snake-type fireworks, and ground-spinning fireworks. They include anything that doesn’t shoot into the air.

“The fine starts at five hundred dollars up to ten thousands dollars depending on the amount of pyrotechnics that you have on your possession,” Casillas explained.

With almost forty inspectors out working, they plan to crack down on illegal fireworks, Casillas told 8 News Now.

“Contact I Spy if you already know you have a situation because that will allow us to create the data for the following year.”

Fireworks will only be on sale through Monday at midnight. After that, they are deemed illegal in Clark County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Fourth Of July Celebrations: Fireworks, Festivities and More

Fourth of July in Las Vegas: What’s a better way to celebrate our freedom than in the city that showcases the best of American culture — in our humble opinion, of course. During this time, the skyline on the Vegas Strip is dotted with trails of bursting light and sparkles that rupture in the atmosphere. And it’s not only The Strip that looks chaotic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt
TheStreet

Something Big Is Coming to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Strip smells like a Grateful Dead concert. That's because while the city has legalized buying marijuana, it has not legalized consuming it outside of private residences. So, tourists can buy their pot, but can't smoke it in their hotel rooms, in casinos, or even in designated outdoor smoking areas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Multiple downtown Las Vegas fire victims burglarized

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The largest fire in the city of Las Vegas in 25 years tore through a number of townhomes at Urban Lofts near Fremont and Charleston last week. Now several families are dealing with a new hardship: thieves broke into multiple homes and stole thousands of dollars worth of belongings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas airport to reopen aircraft viewing area on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After being closed since April 1, 2020, Harry Reid International Airport announced that it will reopen the Sunset Viewing Area on Friday. According to a news release, the lot, located off Sunset Road near the intersection of Escondido Street, has been closed since April 1, 2020, as part of cost-containment efforts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy